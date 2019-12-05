A lawsuit filed against the Howard County Sheriff’s Department by the family of a man who killed himself inside the local jail in 2017 has moved to federal court.
There, the sheriff's department in a recent court filing has denied contributing to the man’s suicide and also rebuffed allegations that say the jail has a culture of indifference to the serious medical needs of its inmates.
Documents filed in Howard Superior Court 4 on Nov. 27 show the department, represented by the county’s insurance carrier, gave notice of the case’s removal to a federal court in Indianapolis. A case was then opened in the Southern District of Indiana.
Then, on Wednesday, the sheriff’s department filed an answer to the lawsuit, along with affirmative defenses and a request for a jury trial.
The lawsuit itself was filed in August in Howard Superior Court 4 by the family of James Brandon Patterson, who was found unconscious and later declared dead inside the Howard County Jail on Aug. 8, 2017.
The 38-year-old, said authorities, was found unconscious in a holding cell during a security check while awaiting processing after being arrested by the Kokomo Police Department and transported to the jail on charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Efforts by jail staff and medics to revive Patterson were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Howard County Coroner Steven Seele said an autopsy conducted by a forensic pathologist at Community Howard Regional Health determined the cause of death to be “asphyxia due to hanging with the manner of death being suicide.”
But Patterson’s family believes the death was avoidable and has filed suit against the Howard County Sheriff’s Department, along with “unknown officers” and “unknown agents” of the Howard County Jail.
The lawsuit alleges the jail violated Patterson’s Eighth Amendment rights to be free from cruel and unusual punishment and says the sheriff’s department “maintained a policy, custom, or practice of deliberate indifference to the serious medical needs of inmates at the Howard County Jail.”
The family, represented in the lawsuit as the Estate of James Brandon Patterson, has demanded a jury trial in the case and is seeking damages that will “fairly compensate” the estate.
The timing of the suit has also shined a light on the issue of suicides in the Howard County Jail.
In 2019 alone, three inmates have killed themselves at the jail, including two in March within days of each other.
“There have been several suicides within the Howard County Jail, and the percentage of suicides compared to the population far exceed those of other similarly-situated institutions or county jails,” Russell Brown Jr., a Merrillville attorney representing Patterson’s family, told the Tribune in a September interview.
Brown acknowledged that accusations within the lawsuit were motivated in part by the spate of suicides and self-harm experienced at the jail in recent years.
“Why does the Howard County Jail have a higher percentage of suicides based upon its population than other county jails? This isn’t the first suicide that they’ve encountered, so what have they done to try to protect their inmates?”
But the department has defended itself by saying Patterson did not exhibit signs of mental instability or show that he was suicidal, and denying the jail “had a regular practice and policy of permitting its correctional officers to disregard the fact that an inmate was suicidal.”
The response also denies the crux of the lawsuit – shown under the heading “violations of law” – by denying any “deliberate indifference” or failure when it came to protecting Patterson. The department has denied being responsible for his death.
“At all times relevant, [the sheriff’s department], and/or its employees and agents, met the applicable standard of care with respect to treatment of … James Brandon Patterson,” reads the response, citing Patterson’s “independent acts.”
“The alleged acts and/or omissions of [the sheriff’s department] did not constitute deliberate indifference to the medical needs of [Patterson].” It later says the department “acted in good faith” and “in accordance with its authority," while claiming the lawsuit is also "barred by the statute of limitation."
As for why the sheriff's department would move the case to federal court, Howard County Attorney Alan Wilson cited two reasons: speed and experience.
"Mostly because in federal court things move a little faster, and the federal courts handle [civil rights violations] questions, I'm not going to say more capably, but they handle them more often than state courts do," noted Wilson.
Sheriff Jerry Asher, meanwhile, has responded to the lawsuit and 2019’s suicides by detailing changes he believes will help the jail improve mental health conditions.
The most prominent of those includes the hiring of a full-time mental health professional, which Asher previously called “an action to assist inmates at the jail for mental health assistance.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.