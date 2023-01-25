Dealing with staffing shortages and high turnover rates at the Howard County Jail and among dispatchers, the Howard County Sheriff’s Department will begin offering lateral transfer bonuses to such employees hired from other counties.
The Howard County Council gave its approval Tuesday for the sheriff’s department to begin offering one-time sign-on bonuses in the amount of $5,000 to patrol deputies, $2,500 to dispatchers and $2,500 to corrections officers hired from other departments. The bonuses would be paid out of the sheriff’s commissary fund.
Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher said the bonuses are aimed at attracting “the best law enforcement officers we can get.”
“There are other agencies putting a lot of money out for recruiting lateral transfers as well, so we’re obviously trying to keep up with that and get the best hires that we could possibly do as well,” Asher said.
The sheriff’s department has faced chronic staffing shortages among dispatchers and corrections officers. Asher told the County Council in November the jail was short around a dozen corrections officers and dispatch was four dispatchers short. The staffing shortage has lead to increased overtime costs and, on occasion, Asher has had to work a weekend dispatch shift.
Asher added that a dispatcher who recently left for another department has decided to come back.
Patrol deputies are required to stay with the department for three years to not have to pay back the lateral bonus. No such policy is in place for dispatchers and corrections officers, though Asher said those employees must complete their field training and be employed for at least 90 days before receiving the bonus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.