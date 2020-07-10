A man with a gunshot wound who sought treatment at a Kokomo hospital Thursday, and was later flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, has refused to cooperate with police investigators, Kokomo police said in a media release Friday morning.
At 8:56 p.m Thursday, officers responded to the intersection of Monroe Street and Locke Street in reference to a shooting. Dispatch advised officers of a light-colored Dodge Charger possibly being involved.
As officers arrived on scene, dispatch notified officers of a gunshot victim arriving at Community Howard Regional Health. Officers went to the hospital and found the victim to be a 38-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his left side. The victim refused to cooperate with the police. He was later flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.
The victim was in critical but stable condition, the press release said.
Investigators said they found 22 shell casings at the scene of the shooting.
This case remains under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.
