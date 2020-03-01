DENVER – Deputies are investigating an incident in which six yard signs opposing the construction of a large hog farm in northern Miami County were spray painted with obscenities and vulgarities.
Sherri Gasaway, who lives near the project site and is spearheading a lawsuit against the hog farm, said neighbors who had placed signs opposing the project discovered the vandalism at around 9 p.m. Feb. 22.
Gasaway and a group of nearly 30 residents have formed a group opposing the hog farm, which is being built at the intersection of 100 East and 500 North and will house over 4,600 pigs.
According to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the facility has the capacity to store more than 1.8 million gallons of manure and wastewater.
Gasaway said members of the group have been placing signs opposing the farm since August. Since then, she said, at least eight have been stolen.
But the situation escalated last Saturday when someone stole more of the signs, and then placed them back in the yards after spray painting them with obscenities and vulgarities.
“This time, it was pretty bad,” Gasaway said. “They’re just getting crazy. I’ve been quiet through this whole thing, but they’ve been taking my signs since August.”
Deputies responded to the vandalism Feb. 22. Miami County Sheriff Tim Hunter said Friday the case remains open.
“The fact of the matter is we just don’t know who did it yet,” he said. “It could have been an adult or it could have been kids who did it. We aren’t really sure yet.”
But, Gasaway said, regardless of who did it, the vandalism went too far.
She said the yard signs are neighbors’ way to express their opposition to the farm, but no one has any problems personally with the people who are constructing the hog barns.
“It’s not a personal thing, as far as we’re concerned,” Gasaway said. “We’re just trying to protect what’s ours. I don’t have a problem with them personally at all, and nobody in the group does.”
Opposition to the farm, which is defined as a confined animal feeding operation (CAFO), led to the Miami County Plan Commission to recommend changes to the county’s ordinance regulating CAFOs.
The committee ended up recommending new language in the ordinance that discourages neighbors from objecting to nearby farming operations, but also encourages animal farmers to block the site and smell of their operations.
Gasaway and a group of neighbors are also suing the developers of the hog farm, and are set for a hearing in Indianapolis in front of the Indiana Office of Environmental Adjudication on March 18.
And, she said, the fact that their yards signs have been vandalized won’t deter them from continuing to fight against the CAFO, which neighbors worry will harm the environment and hurt their property values.
“I don’t know if they’re trying to intimidate us or what, but we’re in this for the long haul,” Gasaway said. “We’re just opposing this. We have a neighborhood out here with 18 homes that this CAFO is going to impact.”
