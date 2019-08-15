Six local farms have received the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes long-standing family farms that have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture.
To be named a Hoosier Homestead, the farm had to be kept in the family for at least 100 consecutive years, and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.
Families are eligible for three different award distinctions. Based on the age of the farm, they received the Centennial Award for 100 years, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.
In Howard County, the Kurtz and McDaniel-Petro farms received the Centennial Award. The Hite farm received the Centennial and Sesquicentennial awards.
In Miami County, two separate Butt Farms and the Kunkle family farm were all awarded the Centennial Award.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch handed out the honor at the Indiana State Fair, where 96 farming families received the Hoosier Homestead Award, setting a new record in the program's 40-year history. Since the program was established in 1976, more than 5,600 families have received the award.
“The vast majority of farms in Indiana are family owned and operated,” said Crouch in a release. “They are the foundation we rely on as a society, which is something we must never take for granted. It was an honor to recognize these families at the great Indiana State Fair.”
