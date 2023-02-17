Following the success of last year’s community forums, First Friends of Kokomo is bringing back the Six Mondays series. There are some changes, though.
The Rev. Dr. Michael Carson explained the series title is now Six Mondays of Community. Previously, it was called Faith & Community: Six Mondays during Lent.
While the initial speaker series was open to the general public, Carson expressed concern over the title’s religious connotation. Hoping to bring in a broader audience, First Friends removed “during Lent” from the title.
The community forums will still be held during the Lenten season, though.
The six-week event will also change venues. Indiana University Kokomo is joining the series this year and will host the events. Howard County Community Supervision and the Caver Community Center also helped organize the series.
Carson said he hopes attendees leave the sessions with a better understanding of the resources available to Howard County. He also hopes they walk away with questions.
“That means that they’re interested and they want to roll up their sleeves and maybe get involved,” Carson said.
The reverend said the community forums should feel like a discussion. For example, he said law enforcement officers could explain how the community could help them do their jobs and attendees could have a chance to address concerns.
Dustin DeLong, chief of Howard County Community Supervision, said he hopes to explain what Community Supervision does.
“I think a lot of times people don’t understand what our role is,” DeLong said. Often, he added, community members aren’t aware of Community Supervision programs like Work Release.
This year’s sessions include:
- — Law enforcement: presented by Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher and Kokomo Police Chief Douglas Stout.
- — Healthcare management: presented by Silver Birch of Kokomo’s executive director Tony Stewart
- — Assisting persons in need: presented by Kokomo Rescue Mission’s director Kevin Smith, Kokomo Housing Authority’s CEO Derick Steele and Coordinated Assistance Ministries’ executive director Dennine Smith
- — Drugs and how it affects our community: presented by Howard County Coroner Steve Seele and Howard County Deputy Prosecutor Ron Byal
- — Rehabilitating the abuser: presenter to be announced
- — Howard County Community Supervision: presented by Chief of Community Supervision Dustin DeLong, Victim’s Assistance Advocate Tashawnna Summers and Work Release Facility Manager Amie Campbell.
Each of the community forums will begin at 6 p.m. and will last an hour. The forums will be held in room 106 A at Indiana University Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St.
