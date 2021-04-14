A multi-family development is planned for the city’s northeast side.
Charise Goodnight, a realtor for RE/MAX Realty One, told the Kokomo Plan Commission that the housing development will be built at 2152 N. Plate St. and 2141 N. Elizabeth St., near Indiana 931. Both are currently empty lots.
The properties will each have one building with multiple units. On Plate Street, there will be just two housing units, Goodnight said. Current property owner Johnny Bass said the Elizabeth Street building will likely include four housing units.
All units will be two floors, each with a garage on the first floor and the living quarters on the second floor. Bass said they would be “upscale” units and not government or affordable housing.
There is a purchase agreement for the property granted that the two parcels are rezoned from low-intensity industrial/business park to residential. The Kokomo City Council unanimously approved the rezoning requests at its meeting Monday. A special exemption will also need to be approved by the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals at a later date.
