The Howard County Democratic Party this week saw the resignations of both its chair and vice chair, leaving the party limping into 2020 with a need for new leadership and a daunting election season on the horizon.
Kathy Skiles, who has chaired the party since 2016, and vice chair Steve Geiselman both resigned from their positions. They will be replaced during a party caucus by the party’s committeepersons within 30 days from their resignations, which were effective Tuesday.
Skiles, who works at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said in an interview the decision to vacate her seat atop party leadership was the result of changes at work and a subsequent lack of the free time she was once able to dedicate to the party.
“It’s real simple. I’m just extremely busy outside of the party, and I just didn’t feel like I could give it the time it needs,” she said.
“I’m still going to be very active in the party, I’m just not going to be the chairwoman.”
Asked whether the decision had anything to do with November’s Republican sweep of the municipal election, Skiles responded, “Absolutely not, absolutely not,” and said she knew before the election that she would step down as chair.
“It’s something that I’ve been struggling with for a little while. I’m just so busy. In my job, I got a new role, and it’s just put me in a different situation at work,” she said.
“I just don’t have the free time that I had in the past. It’s something that we have been talking about for three or four months, actually, and I wanted to hang in there until through the election and then after that make my change.”
Skiles then reiterated: “Absolutely had nothing to do with the outcome. We’re dusted off and ready to hit it again.”
Geiselman, who also serves on the Center Township Board, said in a statement given to the Tribune that “stepping down is the best thing for myself and for the party.”
“I don’t have any regrets about my time as part of the party leadership,” he wrote.
“But like I said after the election, things just change. I will continue to support the party financially and anyway I can. But it is time for a change.”
The resignations come just weeks after the local Democratic Party received a severe drubbing in November’s general election.
The GOP landslide caught many Kokomo Democrats by surprise and on Jan. 1 will leave the city with a Republican mayor and a 9-0 Republican advantage on the Common Council. It represents a major shift in the city’s political dynamic, as Democrats currently control the mayor’s office and seven council seats.
Whoever replaces Skiles and Geiselman will be left to pick up the pieces in the face of a 2020 election that will include a bevy of Howard County government positions – including prominent seats on the Board of Commissioners and council – and Statehouse seats firmly controlled by Republicans.
The 2020 cycle follows a 2016 contest that also ended with a Republican sweep, leaving Republicans with near complete command of Howard County government.
And while that year’s election was undoubtedly impacted by the presence of President Donald Trump, Republicans have long controlled county government and in recent years continued to dominate local elections, including 2018, which saw a Republican sweep of all contested races.
It has left Democrats – who currently have just one seat on the county council, one judge, no seats on the three-member Board of Commissioners and hold no county-wide elected department-head positions – with an uphill battle in their quest to rebound from recent electoral losses.
“Good leadership,” said Skiles about what the Democratic Party needs moving forward.
“And we just need to find good candidates to represent the party and the county. And yes, it is difficult for Democrats to win in the county, but it’s not impossible. So we’re optimistic about the future for the party.”
Still, she was confident that local Democratic candidates, along with party leadership, did “exactly what we needed to do” in this year’s municipal election, saying “it just didn’t turn out our way. And hopefully in the future it will.”
In assessing the election, Skiles pointed specifically to straight-ticket voting, noting: “If you look at the numbers, I think it was definitely straight-ticket voting. And there’s not a whole lot you can do about that.”
Official results released by the Howard County clerk’s office show there were 6,509 straight-ticket, or straight-party, votes cast in the municipal election. Sixty-eight percent of those, or 4,460, were cast for Republicans.
Skiles, without providing names, said she’s heard from multiple Democrats interested in taking over a leadership position.
“There’s been a few people that’s shown interest in that. Not anybody that I’d want to mention at this time, but there have been a few people that’s interested in it,” she said.
She said the people interested in joining Democratic leadership “have been active members in the party, absolutely. To be a chairperson, you would have to be active in the party. It’s a big responsibility, a big role, so we would absolutely want someone that has been involved in the party.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.