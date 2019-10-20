Campaign finance documents show Democratic mayoral candidate Abbie Smith has outraised Republican Tyler Moore by more than $70,000 so far this year, a discrepancy made up largely from an enormous contribution given by Kokomo Mayor Greg Goodnight’s campaign committee.
The documents, turned in Friday to the Howard County clerk’s office, show that Smith raised $203,645 through Oct. 11, compared to Moore’s $132,966.
That fundraising difference has allowed Smith to spend more than Moore during this reporting period as well.
“I am incredibly grateful and proud to report that 363 donors have contributed $203,645.99 to my campaign for mayor,” said Smith in a media release.
“I am humbled by the amount of support you, the people of Kokomo, have given to the campaign – both financially and by volunteering your time.”
Moore was similarly positive following Friday’s release of the campaign finance documents.
“My team and I are very pleased with the way our campaign has been managed and executed, and I couldn’t be more humbled by the amount of support physically, financially and spiritually that so many in the Kokomo and surrounding areas have given me,” said Moore in a statement to the Tribune.
“I am equally proud of the campaign each Republican City Council and Clerk candidate has run, as well as the positive stance our local GOP has taken toward its involvement in this year’s municipal election. All this is a ‘win’ in my book!”
The reports, meanwhile, also specify the fundraising and spending totals during the most recent reporting period between April 13 and Oct. 11.
Smith outraised Moore during that five-month period $167,882 to $113,377, a difference of roughly $54,500, according to campaign finance records.
Creating that difference was a $55,000 contribution given to Smith on May 31 by Goodnight’s own political committee, Citizens to Elect Greg Goodnight.
A year-end financial report filed by Goodnight’s committee shows it came into 2019 with more than $300,000.
Goodnight, whose committee has also contributed tens of thousands of dollars to the Howard County Democratic Party, has been critical of Moore and his campaign at various points this year and gave a public endorsement to Smith Thursday night.
A look at contributions, expenditures
Smith also received a significant financial gift from Kokomo developer Scott Pitcher worth $2,500.
Pre-primary campaign finance records showed a separate $2,500 contribution from 3109, LLC, which is registered to Pitcher, according to online records, meaning the local developer has invested $5,000 into Smith’s campaign this year.
Smith, meanwhile, received $5,000 in the latest reporting period from Michael Hinton, the CEO of the Lochmueller Group, which describes itself online as “a Midwest regional consulting firm with an emphasis on planning and designing state and local infrastructure improvements.”
Other significant individual contributions to Smith in the latest reporting period include a combined $5,500 from two executives with Indiana-based HWC Engineering, along a significant chunk of her fundraising total that amounts to around $20,000 worth of graphic design work from a Los Angeles artist.
That graphic design work, done by a longtime friend of Smith’s named Mandy Cheng, is listed as an in-kind contribution.
She also received $6,000 each from Indianapolis-based Taft, Stettinius, & Hollister Better Government Fund and the Commonwealth Engineers PAC, and more than $11,500 collected from ActBlue, an online fundraising platform for Democrats that helps “small dollar donors make their voices heard in a real way.”
Throughout 2019, meanwhile, her biggest expenditures include more than $14,000 to national firm Wildfire Contact for mailers; around $6,500 to The Sexton Group for calls to voters; roughly $11,000 for local radio spots; just under $8,000 apiece to Horoho Printing and a campaign field coordinator; and over $3,600 for Facebook ads.
She also spent $31,000 on Washington, D.C.-based MDW Communications LLC, which describes itself as “an award-winning political marketing firm specializing in digital and direct mail for progressive campaigns and causes throughout the United States.”
Moore’s biggest contributions this reporting period, meanwhile, include roughly $2,000 apiece from Kokomo residents Michael and Susan Maher; $2,000 from Avon attorney Gary Pohl; $2,000 from Russiaville residents David and Sara Sullivan; and nearly $5,500 in in-kind contributions from the local Trine family for hosting fundraisers.
He also received $2,250 from his campaign treasurer, Ron Metz and his family, along with $5,000 from the Indianapolis-based Indiana Realtors PAC.
Another $3,600 this reporting period came from committees associated with Republican State Reps. Mike Karickhoff, Health VanNatter and Jim Buck, U.S. Rep Susan Brooks and Common Council member Tom Miklik.
Throughout the year, meanwhile, Moore’s biggest expenditures included $6,900 to himself to pay back a personal loan and more than $47,000 to Indianapolis-based firm The Englehart Group for campaign consulting.
Moore also paid roughly $3,400 to Clifford Signs and nearly $25,000 combined to The Prosper Group and Clark Results LLC, run by former Common Council candidate Alex Clark, for campaign strategy.
Some groups – including The Indiana American Water PAC, the local IBEW union’s political committee and the DPBG PAC – contributed significant sums to both campaigns.
DPBG’s listed address is the same as American Structurepoint Inc., a firm that has worked on multiple local projects, including Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Both candidates, as well, have received supplemental donations following the end of the reporting period not counted in their overall totals, including another $2,500 from Metz to Moore and $3,000 from the IBEW for Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.