What started out as a post on a garage sale group on Facebook turned into a national Christmas card project.
Ryleigh Cloe finished up her Christmas cards and realized she had quite a bit left over, so she offered to write Santa cards for any kiddos who’d like some love from the North Pole.
“I got a pack of cards and I was sending them to my nieces and nephews, and I had some extra cards and stamps,” she said. “I figured I’d post on the garage sale site. ‘Hey, I’ve got some extra cards. It’s free, does anyone want me to send their little ones a card or something?’”
In less than 24 hours, Cloe had requests for cards for 260 kids. As of Tuesday, she had more than 300 cards to send.
Cloe has been laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic. She’s been staying at home with her three kids, Nileighana, 10, Elias, 4, and Emerick, 2, and she’s pregnant with her fourth, a little boy. She said she understands how difficult this year has been for parents.
“Its been an awful year for our children, so I thought some cards would help lift the spirits of little ones who’s parents cannot afford what they usually do,” she said. “I had parents begging me to explain, ‘Mommy is doing her best right now.’”
Cloe has been signing the cards from Santa, his helpers, and the North Pole. Cards written by 10-year-old Nileighana have been signed as from Santa’s elves. Elias and Emerick have been contributing with some drawings here and there.
Even though the number of cards seemed like an unattainable task for one person, Cloe said she couldn’t turn anyone down.
“I didn’t want to turn any of them away,” she said. “There were some super sad stories of kids whose parents passed away, and they’re living with their grandparents. There’s some foster kids whose families are trying to keep them together.
“I just couldn’t put a cap on it. I wouldn’t turn anyone away.”
Even now, Cloe said she’s open to sending more cards, as long as families understand that some cards may not make it in time for Christmas.
At first, the cards would be sent to Kokomo, Peru, Logansport. Then requests came from Plymouth, Terre Haute, and eventually Michigan and South Carolina.
“Actually, there were a couple of businesses that messaged me wanting to help,” she said. “I looked into them and saw that they were businesses from Missouri and Ohio, so I have no idea how they heard about this.”
Now, along with the out-of-state businesses, some local businesses have reached out to Cloe to help donate items to approximately 10 kiddos who are in particularly difficult situations.
While sending out hundreds of cards sounds hectic, Cloe said this has been therapeutic for her. In addition to being laid off, her family recently had to move.
“It’s helped me, as weird as that sounds,” she said. “You’d think it’d be really stressful, but I’m laid off due to COVID-19. And, we were actually renting a house and our landlord sold it a month before our lease ended. Now we’re living with my mother-in-law, completely out of nowhere.”
She said helping others has distracted her from this rough patch.
“Helping others helps me,” she said. “It’s been fun for me, it’s really relaxing and just rewarding knowing I’m helping people who are in the same or worse situations than we are. Or any situation, because I know how excited little kids are to get something in the mail with their names on it.”
Cloe set up a GoFundMe to allow people to feel comfortable donating, but she is accepting funding through Venmo, Cashapp and Facebook Pay. Additionally, donations of postage, particularly for the larger packages, cards and helping hands are accepted.
“I can reach more families who may be in need of some extra help this year, as well as some people who may also be compelled to help spread some happiness to these little kids during the whirlwind of 2020,” she said. “Anything I can do to help, I’d be happy to do it.”
