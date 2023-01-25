Snow covered Kokomo beginning Wednesday morning, though exactly how much snow the area saw is unclear.
According to the National Weather Service, Cass and Miami counties registered between 6 and 6 1/2 inches of snow, and it’s estimated Howard County received about the same amount. It was difficult to know for sure due to the snow melting, according to the National Weather Service.
Due to the weather, area schools called for e-learning days Wednesday.
