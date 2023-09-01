A longtime and popular social gathering for those with mental and physical disabilities has returned as if it had never stopped.
Around 40 people filled a gathering room at Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., Tuesday evening with friendly chatter, friendly competition and dancing.
Social Club, which is free, held its first event in April after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it into a temporary hiatus.
Previously, Social Club was put on by Mental Health America of North Central Indiana, but the local chapter downsized, and former director Brandi Christiansen moved to the Wabash Valley Region chapter.
That chapter is still one of the Social Club’s primary sponsors, but the downsizing of Mental Health America in Howard County left an organizing void for Social Club. As the country moved past the pandemic, Irwin and Pat Renshaw, a volunteer for Social Club, saw a need for the event to return.
Now, six months into the reboot, organizers say the event is going strong and has seen as high as 90 people attend each month.
The reason for the success? The importance of Social Club to those who attend.
“They’re very excited to have a place to go to socialize and without any judgment,” Irwin said.
Currently, Social Club meets at 4:30 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at Grace UMC. Each event has its own theme. This month’s theme was “The Dog Days of Summer.” Martino’s Italian Villa sponsored the August gathering, supplying pizza for dinner. Activities included Connect Four, cornhole and dancing.
In addition to the regular monthly meetings, organizers schedule outside field trips.
During the summer, Social Club organized a trip for 150 people to the Howard County 4-H Fair. Food was provided by the Greentown Lions Club and fair rides were free for the attendees.
For Christmas, a gift exchange and a visit from Santa Claus is scheduled for Dec. 19.
Marty Barber has been attending Social Club since the 1980s. For him, the gathering’s role is important for him and others to get outside of their homes and socialize.
Byron Weitzel reiterated Barber’s point. Weitzel has been going to Social Club since 2017. The hiatus during the pandemic negatively affected him and it was sorely missed.
“It didn’t give us a time to hang out and relax,” Weitzel said. “Social Club allows me to see my friends, relax and leave the outside outside.”
In addition to Social Club, another social gathering group for those with physical and mental disabilities has started. Circle of Friends meets from 6 to 8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at One Church, 2734 S. Washington St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.