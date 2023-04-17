A “social club” for those with disabilities is returning after a three year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social Club In Kokomo is having its first get-together in more than three years from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 in Crossroads Community Church’s downtown campus, located at 116 N. Main St.
Social Club has been a longtime staple in the community. That changed, though, in March 2020 with the onset of the pandemic. Due to health concerns, the once a week meeting was put on hold indefinitely.
Now, Pat Renshaw, a previous Social Club volunteer, and Nicole Irwin, of Opportunities for Positive Growth, are organizing its return.
Previously, Social Club was put on by Mental Health America of North Central Indiana, but the local chapter downsized, and former director Brandi Christiansen moved to the Wabash Valley Region chapter.
That chapter is the Social Club’s primary sponsor, but the downsizing of Mental Health America in Howard County left an organizing void for Social Club. As the country moves past the pandemic, Renshaw and Irwin saw a need for the Social Club to return.
“These individuals need to socialize like we do,” Renshaw said. “I know for me, being isolated during the pandemic was brutal, and to them it was at least as brutal, if not more so.”
“For many, (isolation) is still going on because no one is doing anything, and they can’t do it themselves,” Irwin said.
The social gatherings will feature a DJ, dancing, healthy snacks, games, prizes and other entertainment and is free to attend. It is open to anyone with a mental or physical disability. Caregivers and family members are welcome to attend as well.
“It’s just a place for them to call their own,” Renshaw.
Currently, Social Club will be held once a month on every fourth Tuesday. Renshaw and Irwin said if the event becomes popular, Social Club could be held twice a month or even weekly.
“We’re going to start slow and build this up,” Renshaw said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.