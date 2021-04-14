Softball players receive cheers from fans Tuesday as their names are announced and they run to get in line during opening ceremonies for the Kokomo Girls Softball League at Championship Park.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Wearing softball sunglasses, 11-year-old Izzy Parvin chats with her team as teammate Elaina Schultz, 12, left, looks on during opening day for the Kokomo Girls Softball League at the new Championship Park on Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Zoey Sherrell cheers with her team at the conclusion of their game during opening day for the Kokomo Girls Softball League at the new Championship Park on Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Abrashia Moore puts on her gear before heading out to the field during opening day for the Kokomo Girls Softball League at the new Championship Park on Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Maekenzie Woodrum heads to second base during opening day for the Kokomo Girls Softball League at the new Championship Park on Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The first games at the new Championship Park were played by the Kokomo Girls Softball League on Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Zay Atkins, 6, center, waits in line for her name to be announced during opening ceremonies for the Kokomo Girls Softball League at Championship Park on Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore throws the first pitch during opening day for the Kokomo Girls Softball League at Championship Park on Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Bayah Marschand runs to third base during opening day for the Kokomo Girls Softball League at Championship Park on Tuesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Morgan Crum, a catcher in the Kokomo Girls Softball League, squatted down behind home plate on Tuesday evening and waited for the pitch, just like she has done hundreds of times before.
But this time was different.
In fact, it was even historic.
That’s because Tuesday was the grand opening of Championship Park — the city’s $11.4 million outdoor sports complex that broke ground last summer at 600 S. Goyer Road.
And while the facility is expected to play host to thousands of athletes and their families this spring and summer during travel baseball and softball tournaments, organizers note that this week is all about the local athletes.
Along with KGSL games on Tuesday, major and minor league baseball will take the field today, followed by rookie league and T-ball on Thursday.
“Youth baseball and softball here in Kokomo is strong,” Joe Thatcher, president of Kokomo United Baseball and Softball Association, said while waiting for Tuesday’s opening ceremonies to begin. “And from a community perspective, being able to bring in everybody from all over town or from all different races or socio-economic situations, bringing everyone out here to be able to share in this excitement together, it’s just really great.”
Thatcher admitted that the number of athletes in youth baseball and softball has been steadily declining in recent years, even here in Kokomo, but he added that he hopes the park will begin to change all that.
“To have a facility like this for our young athletes to play in, we hope it will really help make kids want to come play,” he said. “So over the years, I think this will really help Kokomo move forward for generations to come. It’s exciting to open the doors here and get everyone in here to see it.”
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, who threw out the ceremonial first pitch on Tuesday, agreed with Thatcher’s sentiments.
“Just walking into the park and seeing the buzz, feeling the buzz, hearing the buzz, there’s just an overwhelming sense of excitement,” he said. “ … And not only does this park transform this area and provide a state-of-the-art opportunity for the kids in our community to play on fields of this caliber, but it’ll do amazing things for our local economy too.”
And looking around the facility on Tuesday, it was easy to see what Moore was alluding to, as families and athletes alike often seemed to pause every so often just to take in the scene.
“It’s really awesome because the kids have somewhere brand new to go,” Carol Meyers, whose daughter, Cassidy, plays on the Bumblebees, said. “No one has played on these fields yet. So when our kids get on them, it’s going to be like ‘Wow, we’re the first ones to touch this turf.’
“And I think it’s also really awesome that the city’s given the youth of Kokomo a safe and nice place,” she added, “to not only be able to practice the fundamentals of their sport, but also to play their games and have some fun while doing it.”
A previous version of this story incorrectly identified the catcher. We apologize for the error.
