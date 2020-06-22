One of the two solar energy companies eyeing eastern Howard County for development will be having a virtual town hall this week to discuss the project.
ENGIE Solar will be holding the virtual video and telephone town hall at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, where it will give a presentation and answer questions from the public on its 2,000-square-foot Emerald Green Solar Project, according to a press release from the company.
According to the release, the virtual town hall will provide information on the project, “what precautions are taken to protect farmland and how the Emerald Green Solar Farm Project will benefit Howard County.”
Participants will be able to follow along with a presentation online and can ask questions via telephone of the panelists and presenters.
The town hall is one of a handful of ways ENGIE has marketed its project and garner support. Earlier in the year, it sent out informational mailers to residents who live near the project area. The company has also created a website and a Facebook page for the project.
On the website, the company gives visitors the option to send an email to the county commissioners saying that they support the Emerald Green Solar Project. The company claims the solar farm will generate an estimated $30 million in tax revenue for the county over the life of the project. ENGIE estimates the solar farm, if built, will be in operation for 30-40 years, according to a Facebook comment from the company.
The Tribune first reported about the solar farm project in February. Another solar energy company - New York-based Ranger Power - is also planning on developing a solar farm in eastern Howard County, as of February. The Tribune reached out to Ranger Power asking for any update on the project, but a request was not immediately returned Monday.
The projects have received pushback from county residents who live near where Engie is proposing its solar farm. The group is organized and has attended nearly every county commissioner’s meeting since February - often wearing bright red t-shirts that read “STOP BIG SOLAR.”
The solar farm projects still have to go through a litany of various government approvals before being built.
