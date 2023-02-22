Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers and thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.