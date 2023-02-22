A Korean company appears to have plans to build a factory in Kokomo near the joint venture EV battery plant.
Jaewon Industrial Co., under the name of Jaewon Industries America LLC, recently purchased roughly 32 acres of land just south of Starplus Energy’s $2.5 billion EV battery plant currently under construction, according to county property records.
The company, according to Korean newspaper Korea Economic Daily, was founded in 1987 and makes “high-purity electronic grade solvents for liquid crystal displays (LCDs) and semiconductors,” as well as carbon nanotubes, and it was the first Korean company to commercialize propylene glycol methyl ether acetate (PGMEA), “that enables finer and denser semiconductor patterns.” The company sells the material to Samsung SDI, among others.
Its business relationship with Samsung SDI may be why the company bought land in Kokomo near the EV battery plant, which will be run by a joint venture company formed by Samsung SDI and Stellantis.
It’s unclear what kind of facility Jaewon Industrial may be planning to bring to Kokomo as nothing has been publicly announced.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore declined to comment on the possible development.
Lori Dukes, president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said in a statement that the Alliance “is pursuing every opportunity for economic growth in our community, both those related to the battery plant as well as in other industries” but that it can’t discuss “any prospective developments until investors are ready to do so.”
However, the company’s CEO, Shim Jae-won, told the Maeli Business News Korea earlier this month that the company was planning on opening a facility in the U.S. in May 2025. The article doesn't specifically say it will be built in Kokomo, but that’s the same time StarPlus Energy is expected to open its EV battery plant.
Jaewon Industrials also purchased an office building in September near the Grissom Air Reserve Base in Miami County, according to county property records. The building is largely empty as of Wednesday afternoon except for a handful of construction and electrical contractors working on renovating the space.
Jaewon Industrials is the second company so far to buy land near the battery plant.
Soulbrain MI, headquartered in Michigan and a subsidiary of South Korea-based Soulbrain Holdings, also purchased land in the area and plans on building a 30,000 square foot electrolyte manufacturing facility. The investment is expected to break ground this year and create 75 jobs by the end of 2025.
