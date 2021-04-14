Kokomo City Hall

Kokomo City Hall on July 2, 2019.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

Construction on a south side sidewalk installation project is expected to begin next month.

Carey Stranahan, city engineer, said construction on the project — which will install new sidewalks around Indiana University Kokomo and along South Washington and LaFountain streets — is planned to begin shortly after IUK’s commencement on May 11.

The project, which is mostly federally funded, includes:

  • Installing new sidewalks along the east side of South Washington from the newly installed HAWK beacon near The Annex apartments to where Washington and South LaFountain meet.
  • Install new sidewalks along both sides of Lincoln Avenue between Washington and LaFountain.
  • Extending the sidewalk on the west side of LaFountain from Rebecca Street to South Washington Street.
  •  Installing new sidewalks on both sides of Espanol Drive.

The Kokomo Board of Works awarded a bid of $1,084,806.79 to E&B Paving for the project. The company was the only one to submit a bid. Most of the cost — 80% — will be paid through federal funds from the Federal Transit Administration, with the city chipping in the remaining 20%.

“It’s a good-sized project, and the purpose of it is for two reasons really: we want students to have more access to businesses that are close by by walking and … improving last-mile, first-mile access for transit riders,” Stranahan told the Tribune last month.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you