Construction on a south side sidewalk installation project is expected to begin next month.
Carey Stranahan, city engineer, said construction on the project — which will install new sidewalks around Indiana University Kokomo and along South Washington and LaFountain streets — is planned to begin shortly after IUK’s commencement on May 11.
The project, which is mostly federally funded, includes:
- Installing new sidewalks along the east side of South Washington from the newly installed HAWK beacon near The Annex apartments to where Washington and South LaFountain meet.
- Install new sidewalks along both sides of Lincoln Avenue between Washington and LaFountain.
- Extending the sidewalk on the west side of LaFountain from Rebecca Street to South Washington Street.
- Installing new sidewalks on both sides of Espanol Drive.
The Kokomo Board of Works awarded a bid of $1,084,806.79 to E&B Paving for the project. The company was the only one to submit a bid. Most of the cost — 80% — will be paid through federal funds from the Federal Transit Administration, with the city chipping in the remaining 20%.
“It’s a good-sized project, and the purpose of it is for two reasons really: we want students to have more access to businesses that are close by by walking and … improving last-mile, first-mile access for transit riders,” Stranahan told the Tribune last month.
