Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy during the morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions in the afternoon. High 51F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.