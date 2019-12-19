Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Community Howard Regional Health announced Thursday that both hospitals will implement temporary visitor restrictions beginning Friday due to widespread flu activity across Indiana.
The following restrictions are being put in place in an effort to keep the hospital environment as safe as possible for all patients:
- No visitors with flu-like illness, fever, or cough
- No visitors under age 18
- Only immediate family or partner will be allowed to see patient
Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo and Community Howard Regional Health officials will continue to work with the local health departments to monitor the volume of influenza cases, and will revise its temporary visitor restrictions as needed.
Each year, an average of 36,000 Americans die and more than 200,000 are hospitalized from serious influenza-related complications.
Influenza, most commonly known as the flu, is caused by a virus and is spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or touches a contaminated surface. Symptoms typically include fever, muscle soreness and fatigue.
Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea can occasionally occur in younger children. Symptoms usually last for one to two weeks in most people.
Complications such as pneumonia may develop in the elderly population and among people who suffer from chronic illnesses, although it is rare.
Vaccination is the single best way to protect against the flu. In addition, Indiana residents should follow the recommendations below to prevent the spread of influenza:
- Stay home from work, school, travel, shopping, social events, and public gatherings for at least 24 hours after your fever is gone except to get medical care or other necessities.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.
- Avoid touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid kissing, hugging and sharing cups or eating utensils with people who are sick.
- Disinfect frequently touched surfaces, such as toys and doorknobs, especially if someone is sick.
