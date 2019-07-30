The local St. Vincent de Paul Society is once again looking for a new downtown location for its food pantry and thrift store after the Church of Goodness, where the outreach had temporarily been housed, moved to a new location.
The church invited the food pantry to set up inside its location in May after the Kokomo School Corporation bought St. Vincent de Paul's original location at 208 S. Union St., where it was renting space.
The school district purchased the building from the Wyman Group for $200,000 to house two industrial-sized air-conditioning chiller units. The building is located almost directly beside Central Middle School.
But earlier this month, the Church of Goodness moved from its location at 625 N. Union St., where it was renting space. Now, the St. Vincent de Paul ministry is once again looking for a home.
Marcia Eckstein, the volunteer director of the thrift store, said the temporary location inside the church worked well, but now they need another building to house the ministry.
“It was a fine location,” she said. “They were very kind to us.”
On Saturday, the outreach moved out of the building and started looking for a new, permanent downtown location with at least 3,000-square-feet of space to service the area’s low-income residents.
When the food pantry and thrift store opened at its South Union Street location, it was the city’s second largest food pantry, and was the only one located downtown that had regular business hours throughout the week.
Eckstein said the ministry wants to bring back all those services, but for now it has moved all its nonperishable food into storage units. Around 300 pounds of frozen food is currently being stored in a freezer at her house.
Eckstein said although it’s been difficult to find downtown real estate, the ministry wants to stay in the area since most patrons don’t have transportation and either walk or take the trolley.
“We want to have the same service that we had before, and we’d prefer to be downtown,” Eckstein said. “We have this need of inexpensive groceries and clothing in the downtown, and it’s not being met.”
Eckstein said they hope to find a new location soon, since they are renting three storage units to house all the food and thrift-store items, but have no income to pay the rent since they can’t operate the store.
Anyone who may have space or a building available for the ministry is asked to call Eckstein at 765-457-4747 or Paul Wyman, of the Wyman Group, at 765-455-1234.
The thrift store and pantry was founded in the city in 2005 by parishioners from St. Joan of Arc and St. Patrick Catholic churches. Since then, it has offered a range of outreaches, including helping low-income residents pay rent, utilities and other expenses.
In the past year, the food pantry has helped 673 families by giving away 11,438 pounds of food valued at $25,115, Eckstein said. The pantry also hands out cleaning supplies, paper products, low-cost clothing for the whole family, shoes, games, puzzles, decorative items, toys and seasonal items.
The outreach also helped nearly 500 Howard County families last year by spending $35,000 to pay peoples’ rent, utilities and other work-and-school-related fees.
