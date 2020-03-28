INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana could be a month away from the peak of illnesses from the coronavirus outbreak, the state’s top health official said Friday as seven more virus-related deaths were reported to bring the state’s death toll to 24.
Indiana has seen its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases more than double since the state health department’s Wednesday report to the 981 cases announced Friday. The number of deaths has doubled from Tuesday’s report of 12.
Dr. Kristina Box, the state health commissioner, said the projected illness peak in Indiana is expected in mid- to late April. She said that projection was based on modeling done by state agencies and how other states have seen the illness spread.
“We are already seeing some patients sick but we’re not seeing a big uptick in EMS calls for patients with respiratory illness,” Box said. “So we still think we are a little bit in the calm before the storm, but we know that’s coming and are prepared for that.”
A statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb took effect Wednesday, with exemptions for essential businesses to remain open and for necessary trips for food and medicine.
COVID-19 testing has been limited around the state, but Holcomb said the locations of confirmed cases show that all parts of Indiana are seeing illnesses.
“We don’t see the peak yet, these numbers are compounding,” Holcomb said. “This is like a snowball that’s rolling downhill and getting bigger and bigger and bigger.”
