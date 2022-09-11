The morning after a night at the bar, Archie Sexton inexplicably found himself throwing horseshoes on a homemade court.
“You know how bar talk gets started,” the 79-year-old Goshen resident said. “The next thing you know, I had to meet somebody at the horseshoe court to start pitching.”
That was over 35 years ago. Since then, Sexton has stopped drinking. But he hasn’t stopped throwing horseshoes.
And that’s just what he was doing Saturday afternoon during the annual Indiana State Horseshoe Tournament.
Underneath the shade of towering trees at Kokomo’s Highland Park, nearly 70 pitchers joined Sexton to compete for the championship title in 15 classes, including elders, juniors, women and men.
A smattering of spectators sat around the 18 courts, quietly watching the competition unfold. Music drifted across the grounds from a nearby car show, mixing with the sounds of kids shouting from the playground beside the courts.
But piercing through it all was the sharp clink of dozens of horseshoes hitting the metal stakes.
Dan Myers, from Kokomo, stood behind the 30-foot line set for the elder division, which includes players 70 and older, holding the two-and-a-half-pound horseshoe firmly in his hand.
His goal: win the most points during the five-game competition. Each horseshoe that lands around the stake – a ringer, as it’s called – is worth three points. If your opponent also lands a ringer, the points cancel each other out.
After nearly three hours of pitching, Myers didn’t win the elder class. But he didn’t come last. And that’s no small feat, considering all his toes were amputated in December after becoming infected with gangrene.
“That throws me off balance,” Myers said. “It just feels sometimes like I’m standing on hot coals.”
It took him months of practice after the amputation to get his swing back. Eventually he found it and ended up playing a solid game on Saturday.
For many of the players, the end goal of the state tournament isn’t just about winning. It’s also about qualifying for the World Championship, which is put on by the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association and draws players from around the globe.
Sexton has actually won a handful of World Championship titles during his decades playing the sport. He takes pride in the fact that his competitors were usually 20 or 30 years younger than him.
“It feels good to be the old man out there and take on these young kids,” he said. “It’s something awesome when you pitch five games a day for three days and come out as a world champion.”
Sexton and the other players are the first ones to admit that horseshoe pitching is becoming an old-person’s game. But that’s something they’re actively working to change.
Last year, they introduced a junior class to the tournament. Now, they hope to attract young players to fill up that bracket.
“Horseshoes isn’t one of those glamour sports, but it’s a sport that just about anybody can do,” said Dwight Silvers, the tournament director for the state.
