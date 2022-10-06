Candidates for statehouse races answered various questions about economics and health care and made their pitch to voters at a candidate forum Wednesday night.
The nonpartisan forum put on by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, the Kokomo Tribune and the League of Women Voters of Howard County Area at Inventrek Technology Park, 700 E. Firmin St., featured candidates for State Senate District 21 — incumbent Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, and Josh Lowry, D-Westfield — and State House District 30 — incumbent Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, and Robin Williams, D-Kokomo.
Local candidates for Howard County recorder — Democrat Essie Foster and Republican Torie Kelley — and Howard County assessor — Republican Melinda Heady — were given three minutes to introduce themselves and explain why people should vote for them. RebekahAnn Renner, the Democrat candidate for assessor, did not attend the forum. Center Township Assessor candidates — incumbent Democrat Sheila Pullen and Republican Tanner Heady — were given an opportunity to introduce themselves.
The forum touched on hot topic issues such as quality of life, abortion and economic development. Republicans have had a supermajority at the General Assembly for the last several years and thus have controlled state budgets and priorities, putting GOP politicians both on the forefront of policy and on the defense as they have to defend their votes.
State Democrats, on the other hand, have spent the last several years criticizing Republicans and using the anger over the state’s low teacher pay and, more recently, the near-total abortion ban to make a pitch to voters that a new direction for the state is needed.
Those two dynamics were largely on display Wednesday night. Here’s the top issues that were discussed:
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT
Perhaps the starkest difference between Buck and Lowry are their visions of the role of state government.
Buck, one of the State Senate’s most conservative politicians according to the CPAC Foundation, championed the General Assembly’s decision to cut the income tax from 3.23% to 2.9% gradually until 2029 if certain growth measures are met and suggested the state could one day get rid of its income tax altogether.
Buck also applauded the state’s plan of paying down debt of the teacher’s pension plan by $1 billion next year and the state ending its fiscal year this past summer with more than $6.1 billion in reserves.
“That makes us competitive,” Buck said about Indiana’s low income tax rate. “Indiana is a good place to work, live and play … We have found ourselves in a niche that we think will keep providing more jobs, better roads, and that’s what employers look at — whether there’s a stable environment.”
In contrast, Lowry criticized what he described as Buck’s and House Republicans’ priority to appease corporations while the state ranks low in worker pay and in health compared to the other 49 states and that Republican economic and especially social policies have made it not an attractive place for young people to live.
“So we can have as low of a tax rate as we want, but if the talent is not going to want to stay here and the workers aren’t getting the same benefits they would in another state, they’re not going to stay here,” Lowry said. “But also … do we really want to make sure the corporations are happy people or do we want to make sure that the average Hoosier that gets up and goes to work every day is the happy one.”
LEGISLATIVE PRIORITIES
Differences also emerged between Buck and Lowry when asked what their top priorities would be if elected.
Buck said he would work to simplify the rules around annexation. Specifically, he said he would like to see whether or not an area is annexed be decided by a simple majority vote and for the state to remove its remonstrance policy.
In addition, Buck said he would like to see the state’s power and the assessed valuation and payout process for landowners whose property is sought by a government through eminent domain be changed to give more power (and thus money) to the landowner.
“Indiana is one of the worst states for eminent domain,” Buck said, mentioning the fact Honda paid property owners more than their property’s assessed value when it opened its plant in Greensburg in the mid-2000s. “They (Honda) wanted to be a corporate citizen. They wanted to avoid litigation. But Indiana, you see, we just tell you here’s what your land is worth, here’s what your building is worth. If you don’t like it, sue us.”
Lowry said he would work to repeal the state’s right-to-work, to enact some kind of state paid family leave, raise teacher salaries and reverse the state’s near-total abortion ban.
In the latter issue, Lowry heavily criticized Buck’s vote in favor of an amendment that would have stripped the rape and incest exceptions from the state’s near-total abortion ban. Buck did not bring up abortion in any of his answers or during the time designated for closing remarks or rebuttal.
“If you want government to actually make your life better, that’s the vision I have,” Lowry said.
HEALTH OUTCOMES
In almost every ranking of general health, Indiana ranks near the bottom in nearly every major category, including how much the state spends per capita on public health funding. It’s an issue that both Williams and Karickhoff said the state needs to improve on.
Williams said the state and its leaders need to find ways to improve access to health care, especially in rural areas, and improve its high infant mortality rate, particularly for women of color.
“This is an essential issue,” Williams said. “There’s health care deserts where we don’t have care for anyone. … At the statehouse I’ll fight for everyone’s right to have better health care.”
Karickhoff put some blame for the state’s dismal health rankings on the increasing urbanization. As more and more people want to live in cities, Karickhoff said, rural communities become smaller and thus have a more difficult time attracting doctors.
He pointed to the General Assembly passing a telehealth bill pre-pandemic and then updating that bill in 2021 that expanded on the original telehealth bill, allowing for patients to use the technology to call not just prescribers but other types of practitioners, such as an athletic trainer and dietitian.
Karickhoff also said he believes the state should extend Healthy Indiana Plan 2.0, its low-cost health care program for low-income and uninsured adults. He added that he has supported raising the state’s cigarette tax designed to curb its use and would support if the U.S. Congress passed legislation to allow prescriptions to be filled and delivered and for insurance companies to offer plans across state lines.
WHAT TO DO WITH SURPLUS FUNDS
As mentioned above, the state is sitting on billions as surplus. The candidates were asked if they saw a better use of the surplus funds than sending taxpayers a refund. The state issued two refunds this year — one $125 refund mandated by the state constitution because of the high surplus and a $200 inflationary relief refund.
Williams, echoing other state Democrats, said the state could be spending its surplus on social programs, such as expanding after-school programs, increasing state veteran programs and benefits and increasing the state’s public health funding.
“So when I get to the statehouse, I promise to look at programs that really need funding and spend money in a wise way so we make sure we have the infrastructure, the health care, the child care and the veteran care that we need,” Williams said.
Karickhoff defended the state’s surplus amount in large part because in the not-so-distant past he remembers when the state was running a $1 billion deficit, had a very underfunded teachers pension plan and had to pay back the federal government $2 billion it gave the state to pay for the increase in unemployment claims during the Great Recession.
Karickhoff said he and the General Assembly had to make some “hard decisions,” and that now those decisions have led to a healthy surplus and a AAA bond rating, the highest from S&P Global.
“The credit rating affects every political subdivision in the state,” he said. “It affects what schools borrow money for, what counties borrow money for. Anybody that borrows money gets to use that credit rating. I think giving the taxpayer their money back is important, and the fact we have those reserves enables us to be fiscally prudent. When we no longer have the debt (teacher’s pension debt), we’ll be able to invest in it in human capital and fiscal capital around the state.”
