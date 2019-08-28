Indiana State Police will conduct an enforcement checkpoint on Friday targeting impaired drivers in Miami County.
After the checkpoint, troopers will conduct roving saturation patrols aggressively seeking impaired drivers throughout the Indiana State Police Peru District, which covers Cass, Fulton, Grant, Miami, Howard, Tipton and Wabash Counties.
The purpose of enforcement checkpoints is to remove impaired drivers from Indiana roadways before they cause pain, suffering or death to innocent victims.
State police remind drivers to:
- Plan ahead and always designate a sober driver before consuming alcohol.
- Dont drive a vehicle if youve been drinking alcohol. Call a ride service or a sober friend. A ride service is cheaper than a D.U.I. arrest.
- Take care of your friends. Never let a friend drive while impaired. Take their keys.
- If you are hosting a party, offer non-alcoholic beverages. Make sure all of your guests leave with a sober driver.
- Never provide alcohol to anyone under the legal drinking age of 21.
Motorists are encouraged to report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911. Give a vehicle description, location, and direction of travel. Never follow an impaired driver.
