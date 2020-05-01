TIPTON – Elected officials and businesses in Tipton are fighting to convince the state to build a full interchange on U.S. 31 and Division Road after learning funding for the project had been pulled, raising concerns the county could end up with only one access point to its largest highway.
Tipton County Commissioner Jim Mullins said officials and businesses in August were informed by the Indiana Department of Transportation that a full interchange was funded and ready for construction at that intersection.
Mullins said the news came as a huge relief, considering INDOT plans to cut off access to U.S. 31 at every other road in Tipton County as part of the state’s long-term plan to turn U.S. 31 into a limited-access, freeway-style road.
An interchange at Division Road would give the county two access points to U.S. 31 once it becomes limited access. The other is Indiana 28, where a $17-million interchange opened in 2016 providing access to Tipton and the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles transmission plant.
But now, the roughly $20 million project is in jeopardy after its funding was pulled by the state.
Mallory Duncan, INDOT’s district communication director, said the money meant to go towards the interchange was part of Gov. Holcomb’s plan announced last year to use the state’s surplus funds to pay cash for road projects on U.S. 31.
However, that money was never allocated by the Indiana Legislature, leaving INDOT with insufficient funding to pay for the interchange, she said.
Now, as the state pours money into fighting the coronavirus pandemic and waits to see how it will impact tax revenue, there are no plans to allocate the state’s surplus money for U.S. 31 projects, Duncan said.
“Now that the state is dealing with the coronavirus, those excess funds are better used in other places throughout the state to help navigate the virus and everything that goes along with it,” she said. “The money is not there anymore for that project. The state is using it in other capacities.”
That doesn’t mean an interchange is off the table. Duncan said it’s still an option, but INDOT is now also considering less expensive alternatives at Division Road, including building an overpass or only allowing right turns onto the highway.
But county officials and area businesses say the only real option for the intersection is a full-on interchange. Mullins said anything else poses safety risks and could severely hamper economic development.
“You simply can’t have people driving 13 miles from the southern border to the northern border and only have one interchange and exit,” he said. “That’s just not a reasonable thing to do.”
INDOT’s current proposal for limiting access on U.S. 31 in the county is building overpasses at 600 South, 500 South, 300 North and 450 North. All other county roads would be turned into cul-de-sacs where they meet the highway.
Aaron Conaway, president of Total Seed Production who has been advocating for an interchange at Division Road for years, said not having access to U.S. 31 there would be a disaster for his business, which is located near the intersection.
He said around 40,000 vehicles every year use Division Road to drive to his seed facilities. With no interchange there, semis, buses and cars would have to go miles out of the way on county roads to reach them.
“They’re going to be heading through access points and driving on roads that aren’t designed for that kind of traffic,” Conaway said.
Division Road provides the primary access to the north side of Tipton, where most of the city’s large manufacturing and industrial facilities are located.
If Indiana 28 ends up as the only way to get onto U.S. 31 in the county, there are also serious concerns about first responders, school buses and agricultural equipment not having easy access to one of the most critical highways in the area. Mullins said an accident or construction on Indiana 28 would cut off all access to the highway in the entire county.
“If the ability to access U.S. 31 and Division Road via a full interchange is eliminated, the impact on our county will be devastating,” Conaway said. “The entire county will be shut off with either cul-de-sacs or overpasses. The safety of our citizens and commuters will be dangerously compromised.”
County officials and businesses are now making a full-on push to convince the state to restore funding for the interchange, which has now gone back to the planning phases and is open for public comment.
Mullins said they have organized a letter-writing campaign to INDOT highlighting the disastrous consequences of not installing an interchange. Agencies participating include the sheriff and police departments, the highway department, school administrators, Tipton officials and local companies.
Mullins said his impression is that convincing the state to restore funding to build the interchange is a long shot, but the county and city have no choice but to fight for it.
“If I had to put a percent on it, I’d say it’s about 90% that it won’t happen, but as long as we have any prayer, we’re going to continue to go after this,” he said. “We’re not giving up because we can’t give up. This is just too critical.”
Officials have asked the state to postpone the project until funding can be restored, Mullins said, but INDOT is set on U.S. 31 being a full, limited-access highway by 2025 and won’t push back the timeline.
INDOT’s Duncan said the state will make a determination on what to build at Division Road “in the future, when we know where we stand after this pandemic.”
But, Mullins said, the future of Tipton County is in jeopardy if the state doesn’t put in a full interchange, like it had planned to do.
“We’re going to continue fighting as hard as we can,” he said. “The end game is that we can’t accept anything less than an interchange and Division Road.”
