The state’s next budget includes $250 million for broadband expansion, a civics class may become mandatory for future middle school students and K-12 education is set to receive more money over the next two years.
Those were some of the topics discussed Friday by local state representatives during this year’s second Third House session.
The legislative year has reached its midpoint. Of the more than 1,000 bills filed this year, only 316 are moving forward according to an analysis from Hannah News Service.
State representatives Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo; Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo; Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero; and state Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, spent one hour Friday at Inventrek detailing current status of the legislature and their respective bills.
CIVICS CLASS
Cook’s bill (HB 1394), which would make it a requirement after July 2022 that every student complete one semester of a civics education course in grades six, seven or eight, passed the House along party lines and is now headed to the Senate, where it has already had its first Senate committee reading.
Cook, a former teacher, principal and superintendent, said the bill was personal to him.
“It’s one of my passions,” he said. “I used to teach it, and I think it’s very desperately needed in our country and in our state. We’ve moved away from that from when we were in school.”
Cook said he was optimistic the bill would pass the Senate and become law.
BUDGET
This year is a budget year for the state legislature. The $36 billion state budget proposal restores most (but not all) agencies’ funding to previous year amounts thanks to better than expected revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget proposal passed the House late last month and is now in the Senate. It calls for 11.9% of the budget to go in reserves in 2022 and 11.7% in 2023.
“We want to make sure we continue that,” VanNatter said about the reserves.
Notably, the bill includes an additional $377 million over the next two years for K-12 education but an estimated $65 million of that would go toward private voucher expansion over the next two years, meaning public schools will see $312 million new dollars — about $65 million less than what Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed.
The budget is also silent on teacher pay. Local school districts handle teacher pay, but without significant increases in funding, it’s unlikely districts will be likely to give teachers a significant raise and catch up to the pay of neighboring states. A report commissioned by Holcomb found that the state can fix its teacher pay problem with a collection of increases and cost savings, totaling $600 million for teacher pay over the next several years.
The bill also includes a 50.5 cent increase on the state’s cigarette tax, bringing the tax to $1.50 a pack. It also establishes a 10% retail tax on electronic cigarettes. Both proposals are expected to bring in $150 million a year, which would go toward Medicaid.
VanNatter, though, said Friday he hopes the Senate nixes the proposed cigarette tax increase.
“I’m not in favor of it,” he said.
The budget also calls for $250 million for broadband expansion, an increase from the $100 million Holcomb proposed.
Buck said the increase in money stems from the realization of how important internet access is for students and workers who had to find ways to learn and work from home because of the pandemic.
“We’ve heard a lot from our farmers where they can’t access because of the slowness of the dial-up,” he said. “But when it comes to these children having to do their homework electronically, they (have to) go to a library somewhere. We are making huge, huge strides in that venture...In order to embrace the future that is technological in nature, you got to have it available.”
All in all, the elected officials said Friday, they believe Indiana will be able to “weather the pandemic” and come out fiscally strong after it.
“The toplines that we got on the budget paint a pretty bright picture overall for Indiana,” Karickhoff said. “But again, we still have challenges before us. Revenue streams aren’t fully where they need to be. ... Our fiscal stewardship has really yielded where we’re going to grow out of this pandemic. ... I’m optimistic.”
MARIJUANA
VanNatter’s bill to decriminalize the possession of small amounts (less than two ounces) of marijuana failed to receive a committee hearing.
VanNatter’s bill wasn’t the only marijuana-related bill to not receive a hearing or pass either chamber. In fact, no bill seeking to legalize recreational use or decriminalize marijuana written this year made it out of committee, meaning the state will go at least one more year without decriminalization of or legalizing the drug. Several bills on legalizing medical marijuana also never received committee hearings.
