WINDFALL – The Indiana Public Access Counselor has ruled the Town of Windfall violated the state’s Access to Public Records Act after a resident was denied access to receipts and video footage he requested.
Jason Turner filed a formal complaint against the town on Aug. 8 after he told the Office of the Public Access Counselor that he was denied copies of receipts for playground equipment and video footage maintained by the Town of Windfall.
Turner asserted in the complaint that he requested copies of receipts for $1,200 worth of playground equipment purchased by Windfall Town Council member Denise Ryan. He said Ryan told him she did not have either receipt.
Turner also contends that Ryan denied his request to furnish video footage of an alleged confrontation between himself and Ryan on the same day.
As a result, Turner filed a formal complaint asserting Ryan’s denial of his requests constituted a violation of the Access to Public Records Act, which says government officials have a responsibility to provide information regarding the government and the official acts of public officials and employees.
Public Access Counselor Luke
Britt on Wednesday issued an opinion agreeing with Turner. His ruling relied heavily on the fact that Windfall did not respond to the allegations in the complaint despite an invitation to do so.
“As a result, this office must presume that Windfall does not dispute Turner’s claims,” Britt said in his ruling. “… Since Windfall did not respond to complaint, this office must presume the records exist as alleged by Turner. As a result, the Town of Windfall has not complied with (the public records act).”
In an email to the town council following the ruling, Turner said he would “no longer stand idle while your office breaks the law and defames taxpayers for asking for simple information requests.”
Turner did not respond for a request for comment.
Opinions issued by the Office of the Public Access Counselor do not require government agencies to comply with the ruling. However, the opinions can carry weight in court proceedings if a government agency is sued for violating public access laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.