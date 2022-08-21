TIPTON — The relinquishment of Indiana 28 to both Tipton County and the city of Tipton will happen this fall.
The takeover of a stretch of Indiana 28 to Tipton County and the city of Tipton is expected to happen no sooner than Oct. 1, according to officials, sending the two government entities more than $8 million collectively and transferring to them the responsibility of maintaining the road.
Last November, the county commissioners and Tipton Mayor Tom Dolezal gave their approval on the takeover, though a formal agreement between the county and city and the Indiana Department of Transportation still needs to be signed by all parties. That has not happened as of last week.
To get ready for the influx of money, the Tipton County Commissions last week moved to a second and final reading an ordinance establishing a non-reverting fund to house the $4.4 million. A non-reverting fund is simply where the money stays in the fund at the end of the year instead of going back into the county’s General Fund.
The ordinance stipulates that the money may only be used by the Tipton County Highway Department and used for “purposes of operating” the department. That includes, but is not limited to: “the purchase of equipment, road construction or repair, erection and maintenance of buildings or other structures, payment for services, employee awards or incentives and any expense reasonably related to or associated with the operations of the TCHD.”
The ordinance also allows the Highway Department and county to deposit revenue from permit fees, donations, fines, reimbursements of insurance proceeds from damaged roads, guardrails and signs, reimbursement from the sale or disposal of surplus Highway Department property and miscellaneous receipts.
It was the city administration that initially came to INDOT with the proposal of the state agency relinquishing Indiana 28. Control of the major thoroughfare through the city’s downtown will give the city more freedom to do what it wants with the road and intersections in terms of redevelopment and revitalization.
Perhaps more importantly, the lack of semi-truck traffic as INDOT would direct semi-truck traffic away from Indiana 28 and to Division Road would allow for a more walkable and pedestrian-friendly downtown.
“I believe it’s a great opportunity to control 28 and these areas,” Dolezal said last November.
COMMUNITY CROSSINGS GRANT
The county has submitted its application for the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant, which provides matching dollars to municipalities to use for road and bridge improvement projects.
According to County Engineer Phil Beer, the county is seeking a total of $1.3 million with the county obligated to contribute $335,000 of its own money.
If awarded the matching grant, the money will go toward resurfacing County Road 550/560 West between Division Road and Indiana 28. Beer said that road was chosen because of the expectation it will see more semi-truck traffic as construction continues on U.S. 31 and to fix a stretch that has subbase failure.
The improvement is expected to begin next summer if awarded the matching grant.
