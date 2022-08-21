TIPTON — Stellantis officials say the manufacturing operation recently reached a significant milestone at their Tipton Transmission Plant (TTP).
According to a corporation media release, TTP just rolled out its 5-millionth nine-speed transmission, which is built at the Tipton County manufacturing plant and its sister plant, Indiana Transmission (ITP).
The nine-speed transmission is shipped globally to plants in North America, the release added, as well as in Italy, Turkey, India and Brazil, and it’s used in various Chrysler, Fiat and Jeep automobiles.
“To achieve five million takes continual focus and determination from so many great people,” ITP and TTP Complex Manager David Dukes said in the release. “We are grateful for all the employees who had a hand in building the very first nine-speed transmission in 2014 to the people that built the 5-millionth and every transmission in between.”
Officials say that in February 2013, Stellantis announced it would acquire the Tipton facility and invest $162 million to make it an additional assembly site for the nine-speed transmission.
Production began at the facility in April 2014.
The nine-speed transmission is assembled using parts supplied by other Stellantis plants, per the release, with the torque converters produced at the Toledo Machining Plant in Ohio and the aluminum castings supplied by the Kokomo Casting Plant (KCP).
