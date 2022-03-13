In 1925, the town of Nome, Alaska, was facing diphtheria outbreak.
A shipment of antitoxin did not arrive before the town’s port froze over for the winter. Airplanes were unreliable in the harsh winter elements leaving one option: dog sled relay.
Over the course of five-and-a-half days, 20 mushers and 150 sled dogs traveled more than 670 miles to deliver the needed medicine.
Called the 1925 serum run to Nome, the Great Racy of Mercy and The Serum Run, the relay led to the rise of Balto, who was the lead sled dog for the final leg.
The heroic journey has been immortalized in the decades since.
Third graders in Pam Gilbody’s class at Sts. Joan of Arc & Patrick School have read several books this year where a dog is the main character, including “The Great Race of Mercy,” featuring Balto.
The book spurred an idea: a STEM project where students build sleds to relay a serum around the school’s walking path.
Gilbody linked up with Trudie Hedrick’s eight grade science class. Students were split up into teams, and third and eighth graders worked together to design and build their own sleds.
Hedrick said her eighth graders served as mentors. They were to help guide the third graders. The younger kids brought the ideas and the older kids helped make them reality.
Repeatability, testing, designing and problem solving were key concepts practiced by students.
“They learned math, they learned science and design,” Gilbody said.
Three weeks of work was put to the test last Wednesday.
Teams spread out across the walking path and relayed a “serum” of dish soap and glitter to each other. Eighth graders pulled the sled with one third grader sitting on the sled.
Sleds were made of wood, a cardboard box on a pool noodle, a plastic storage container, laundry basket and plenty of duct tape.
“I really like how they came out yesterday (Tuesday) and practiced and did some problem solving on the fly,” Hedrick said.
Eighth graders quickly learned pulling a child on a homemade sled was harder than it seemed, especially if they were going uphill.
Following the relay, teams competed to see who could travel 100 feet the fastest. It was a little competition with bragging rights on the line.
“I know you want to go fast but don’t throw your third grader,” Hedrick said to her students.
The looks on some of the third graders’ faces when their eighth grade musher took off at full speed could best be described as a little fearful, but as they picked up speed, the fun set in, as did the smiles.
Teachers observed students build bonds between one another, young and old, during the three week project.
“I think it really helped them, more than anything, mentor the third graders,” Hedrick said. “They really came alongside the third graders. It’s really been good for them.”
Those relations were apparent in the students’ excitement when they’d cross the finish line a few seconds faster than the previous groups, jumping, cheering, high fives, maybe even a little trash talk.
The average time of each team was taken after three heats. The top two squared off for a winner-take-all race.
The team of Jacob Smith, Canaan Horner, Cale Emrick, Mia Herrera and Lincoln Taskey finished as the fastest team.
Prior to the final race, a student asked Gilbody what they’d get if their team won. “The satisfaction of a job well done” wasn’t the response the student was looking for, though everyone did get some extra time on the playground after class and before dismissal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.