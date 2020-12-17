Two new, separate businesses – storage units and a gas station – are coming to Kokomo.
The Kokomo City Council fast tracked the rezoning process of the two proposed businesses Monday, voting to suspend its rules and pass both rezoning requests on first reading. Both requests had already received a favorable recommendation from the city’s plan commission earlier this month.
Brett Cain, of Russiaville, operating under the name Honey Comb Holdings LLC is planning on building storage units at 3109 W. Sycamore St., on the west side of the city.
Paul Wyman, in his capacity as principal broker of the Wyman Group, represented Cain at Monday’s meeting. Wyman is the project’s real estate agent; property records show Honey Comb Holdings LLC purchased the property on July 26 for $237,500.
According to Wyman, Cain had originally intended the property to be a 20-unit senior living facility, but changed courses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It became really difficult to do that project, and so they looked at the best use of the property ... and having a storage facility straight across the street, they felt that would be another good project,” Wyman told the city council. “There have been multiple studies related to storage units, and the demand is high.”
The council’s approval has now changed the property’s zoning classification from multi-family residential to low intensity industrial/business park.
New gas station
A property at the intersection of South Goyer Road and East Boulevard Street is set to become a gas station and convenience store.
Wyman, representing the trust of Harold and Arlene Coat, owner of the property, said there is a buyer for the 4 acre lot that wants to build a gas station. Before Monday, the property was zoned as agriculture, but is now C2, medium to large-scale commercial, after the council’s vote.
The gas station will be located near the corner of the intersection and will take up approximately 2 acres. A retention pond will also be placed on the property to deal with drainage issues.
The new gas station would add another one to the area. A Marathon station and Village Pantry are located just across the street.
