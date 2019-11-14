Stories of recovery and help, along with new information about Howard County overdoses, highlighted Turning Point System of Care’s annual summit Thursday.
Turning Point, which opened in May 2018, is a collaborative effort between the medical, mental health and faith-based communities, and connects people struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse and addiction to those who can help them.
At the summit, Paul Wyman, Turning Point board president and Howard County commissioner, said 2017 was a record year for overdose deaths in Howard County. There were 44 fatal overdoses and 404 nonfatal. He then moved on to 2018, when there were 33 fatalities and 253 nonfatal overdoses in the county.
The information presented for 2019 showed 28 fatal and 241 nonfatal overdoses have occurred so far this year.
Turning Point has seen a substantial increase in those seeking help:
- In 2018, there were 625 case management appointments and 641 client referrals. There were also 850 total calls made to the center and 639 follow-ups.
- For 2019, there have been 1,469 appointments, 1,978 referrals, 2,243 calls and 1,094 follow-ups so far.
Wyman said there has not been a fatal overdose death in the community since Sept. 29. He attributed that to the many organizations and people in the community coming together to address the issue, including Celebrate Recovery, local churches, legislators and Turning Point.
The summit featured multiple guest speakers from the organization. They told stories about their recovery and how they are now there for those in need.
One such volunteer is Amy Lewis. She is in recovery and has been clean from methamphetamine for 15 years. She said she has felt the pain firsthand of losing people to overdoses. She’s now part of the journey to help others into recovery with the Pick Yourself Up program at Turning Point.
“I’ve seen so many lives changed this last year, and their starting point was walking through those doors at Turning Point,” she said. “I’m talking people that have suffered from addiction, that have given up on life and ever being set free are now living sober lives because they found hope.”
Morgan Vetter offers peer support for those who struggle with substance abuse disorder at Turning Point as a recovery coach.
“My job is to advocate for the broken, the lost and the lonely,” she said. “No one knows complete abandon and desperation better than I do. As an employee … I’ve been given the opportunity to build relationships with the gap-fallers.”
Vetter identified herself as a former gap-faller, someone who wants to get better but still struggles.
“I am honored to build relationships with those individuals that most people would turn their cheek to,” she said. “I’m honored to navigate life with individuals that are more similar to me than are different.”
