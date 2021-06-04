The Strawberry Festival transformed downtown Kokomo.
The buildings were the same but the streets weren’t. Traffic was blocked off so pedestrians could explore all that was to offer on Courthouse Square. On one side, there was a petting zoo. On the other, live music by Rhum Academy. In another corner, a fireman was in a dunk tank for charity.
But the main attraction was the strawberry shortcake.
Every year, the Strawberry Festival is June’s First Friday event. It eclipses downtown from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., as families, friends and groups from all walks of life snag a $5 strawberry shortcake and check out the range of products and festivities.
When Kallie Wilkinson heard Rhum Academy’s Bekah Cripe take the stage at the festival, she beelined to the front row, captivated. Jillianne Wilkinson said she couldn’t pull her daughter away.
“She was dead set on seeing (Cripe) sing,” she said. “She was fixated in the front row for two songs. Then she said, ‘Ok, now I want ice cream.’”
The whole Wilkinson clan came out for the festival — Lori, her daughters, Jillianne and Marissa, and their children — to enjoy the day. Like so many attendees, the Wilkinsons sought shade beside the courthouse, taking a seat to enjoy their food.
Marissa Wilkinson had a walking taco for her son, and a strawberry shortcake for herself. She took a spoonful and paused for a moment.
“It is delicious,” she said.
Kallie Wilkinson showed off how she could crawl “like an ant” while the adults lauded all the family-friendly options at the event.
“It’s been great,” Lori Wilkinson said. “I think this is the most vendors I’ve seen (at the festival). There’s so much for the kids. We have a whole bag of stuff for (Kallie).”
The 5-year-old showed off a rainbow bracelet she got from one vendor, a ring from another and a free bracelet from a craft booth. But there’s more to the event than giveaways and shopping.
People gathered in shady spots, on corners, wherever they could get out of the foot traffic, to visit with each other. Why Human Acoustic performed on the Rhum Academy stage to filled rows of seats, and groups along the sidelines. Laughs were shared as friends were seeing each other for the first time in a long time.
Caele Pemberton, marketing and communications director of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, said the joy among attendees was palpable.
“It’s just so exciting to have people come out,” she said. “You can tell that people are ready for this.”
In past years, the event, hosted by the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, made around 7,000 shortcakes for the crowds. This year, numbers were scaled back a bit in anticipation of lower attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Susan Alexander, manager of the downtown initiatives for the economic development alliance.
Kokomo Farmers Market manager Adrienne Akers-Partlow said she and her family started baking shortcakes in April. They started out testing recipes and eventually settled on one that worked. She said that after 3,600 shortcakes, she lost count.
“This is all new to me, the cafe, so it was all on the fly,” she said. “Once we settled on it, it all fell in line and we made it work. We got to taste test quite a few shortcakes, which was pretty fun.”
All told, there were approximately 4,080 shortcakes, baked by the Kokomo Farmers Market Store & Cafe, 78 buckets holding 2,340 pounds of strawberries from Moore’s Pies, 336 large cans of whipped cream from Meijer and 78 three-gallon buckets totaling 234 gallons of Glover’s ice cream, Alexander said.
The real heroes of the festival are the volunteers, Alexander said. More than 200 volunteers donated their time to take tickets, dole out shortcakes, set up and tear down, and more.
“They are the festival,” Alexander said. “Without them, we would not have a Strawberry Festival.”
The volunteers aren’t the only ones donating time and resources to make sure the festival goes on without a hitch. First Farmers Bank & Trust is the presenting sponsor of the event, but other businesses, including those who helped provide shortcake ingredients, do their part for the festival.
“Everybody comes together to do their part,” she said. “Everyone involved gives a little, and at the end, all of those pieces make it happen.”
