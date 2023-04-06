A 15-mile stretch of Indiana 26 is now closed until likely November for a road reconstruction project.
Indiana 26 between Indiana 75 and North County Road 1000 E. (two miles west of Russiaville) is closed for a $27.2 million reconstruction and widening project, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Thursday.
The major project includes almost 15 miles of road reconstruction work along Indiana 26, from approximately 0.02 miles east of Rossville to approximately 4.5 miles east of Indiana 29. This project also involves drainage improvements along this stretch of Indiana 26.
Construction will be phased, meaning there will be additional closures on Indiana 26 connected to this project. INDOT will provide updates and adequate notice of closures and/or restrictions as the project progresses.
The official detour is U.S. 421 to Indiana 28 to U.S. 31 and back.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.