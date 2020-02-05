Students at Elwood Haynes Elementary were flying high after getting the chance to learn about and interact with several different birds of prey.
American Eagle Foundation (AEF) Assistant Curator Jenna Penland and AEF Avian Care Provider Carly Hamilton visited the school on a seven-school tour to educate about birds and their role in the world.
One of the main attractions was George the turkey vulture. George is the favorite bird of both Hamilton and Penland, and is the way they get the word out about vulture conservation.
“They’re so underappreciated, but they’re so important,” Penland said. “Vultures reduce diseases; their stomach acid is strong enough to eliminate anthrax, botulism, rabies and countless other diseases that prove fatal to humans.
“By having them around, they’re keeping it safer.”
To help increase the positive news about vultures, an Instagram account was created for George. He currently has more than 7,000 followers on the photo-sharing cellphone application.
Penland and Hamilton both believe vultures are misrepresented and hope this Instagram account can help shed light on the misunderstood species often called gross.
“By presenting them as the positive, fun, cute, lovely creatures that they are, we’re able to spread the positive word about vulture conservation,” Penland said.
George can be found on Instagram via his username @george_the_vulture.
The show’s final bird was one of the more iconic breeds, the American bald eagle, aptly named America. The students learned how bald eagles only get their white heads after five years, are monogamous birds and their nests can get to weigh more than 1,000 pounds over the course of their lives.
Five other birds were on display for the kids, including Jessie, the red-tailed hawk. To demonstrate Jessie’s vision, two students stood on different ends of the gym with one holding a newspaper. While it’s impossible for humans to see the writing, Jessie is able to due to her vision being eight times better than a human’s.
An American kestrel falcon was also shown at the assembly. The kids learned about how the bird has eye markings that function like an athlete’s eye black which helps against sun glare.
The kids also got to meet two eastern screech owls and a barred owl. During the presentation, Hamilton and Penland discussed the myth of birds leaving their nest and eggs if someone touches their eggs. Most birds don’t have a great sense of smell. One of those exceptions are turkey vultures like George.
As one of the presenters would speak about the bird, the other walked around with it, giving the students an up-close view of their new-found feathery friends.
Kids in attendance took home information on how they can help keep birds of prey safe.
The birds made stops and met kids at Maple Crest Middle School and Boulevard Elementary before heading north for the next leg of their journey.
The program is put on each year by Duke Energy, but this was the first time it has visited Kokomo. Duke Energy Community Relations Manager Kevin Johnston was on hand to watch the program and was glad the students in Kokomo were able to learn about protecting eagles and other birds.
“They’re the new generation, but soon they’ll be the next generation … so it’s valuable to them to learn about nature and being stewards of things around them,” he said.
Hamilton echoed Johnston’s feelings and is glad the kids get into the birds as much as she does.
“Quite honestly, we’re excited about our birds and we do love seeing the kids get excited about them as we are,” she said. “We’re pretty proud of all of our birds and what they can do for us, so it’s very inspiring to see the kids also have that same emotional appreciation.”
