Kokomo is in need of several hundred additional single-family and multifamily housing to meet current and future demand.
That is the conclusion of a 246-page housing feasibility study completed in March by Indianapolis-based MMA Inc. and commissioned by the city of Kokomo.
Specifically, the study found the city needs between 400 and 500 multifamily units and between 230-340 new single-family homes in the coming years to meet current and future demand and expected population growth. Both the study and the city believe those numbers to be conservative, though.
The study estimates the city will have an influx of 143 new renter households and 340 owner households between 2023 and 2028, though those numbers do not reflect the new jobs entering the market over the next five or more years.
Demand is largely due to the StarPlus Energy electric vehicle battery plant set to open in 2025 and the handful of EV suppliers that are also coming to Kokomo in the next year or two. Those developments are expected to bring with it more than 1,600 jobs, with a number of out-of-county and international workers who may be looking for housing near their workplace.
That includes more than 650 South Korean nationals who are expected to be moving to the area because of the EV battery plant and surrounding suppliers by the end of 2024. They, according to the study, have been given advice by Samsung SDI to rent and not own.
Kokomo, though, has a very high occupancy rate among almost all of its multifamily complexes, according to the study, meaning prospective renters do not have many options, if any at all, to choose from.
Ideally, at least for the city and county, the new workers would not only work in Howard County but also live in Howard County. Why? When someone who works in a county also lives in the same county, not only does that county receive revenue in the form of local income tax but also from the spending at local businesses.
But if there’s not enough adequate housing, workers may choose to live outside of the county, sending most of their money there.
The findings of the study are not surprising as much of Indiana and cities and states across the country are dealing with housing shortages as new construction and renovation of existing homes has not kept up with demand. This causes the prices of homes to skyrocket and leaves most buyers with few options in their price point.
Construction on new housing was severely impacted by the Great Recession. In recent years, though, housing construction has picked up, most notably in the city’s existing subdivisions. For example, Arbor Homes is busy expanding its Webster Crossing subdivision, and plans are in place to build more homes at Frederick Farms, among others.
But demand for housing is still outstripping supply even as interest rates for the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage hit 7%.
According to data from the Indiana Realtor’s Association, Howard County had 160 homes for sale in December 2022. That is lower than the 227 listings the county had in December 2019 and markedly lower than the 592 listings the county had in December 2013.
With limited supply, house prices in the county have also increased. The average house selling price in Howard County for 2023 is $164,455. That’s slightly lower than 2022 when it was $172,994 but up noticeably from 2020’s average selling price of $142,186.
The housing feasibility study gives the city specific numbers and a hard copy to give to prospective developers, which the city has already done. So far, it’s been given to around three dozen, according to Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, who added that some have already expressed interest in developing in Kokomo.
“We’ve met on a regular basis with a number of interested developers and are confident that there’s already a handful that are looking at specific areas to develop and even more hopeful that we’ll begin to see movement either by the end of this year or early part of next year,” Moore said.
Here are the major takeaways from the study:
OCCUPANCY RATE
The city, under former Mayor Greg Goodnight, saw a handful of new apartment complexes built largely in the city’s downtown. As much criticism that an announcement for a new apartment complex would sometimes bring on social media, the apartments built recently are still not enough.
According to the study, Kokomo’s occupancy rate at a good portion of its apartments have been consistently more than 94% in the last five years, indicating there is still “unmet demand” in the city’s rental market.
MMA Inc. surveyed 39 total multifamily complexes, including 25 market rate properties, nine affordable housing units and five government-subsidized housing properties. The surveys were conducted between December 2022 and January 2023.
Several of the apartment complexes surveyed were at or near full capacity.
Some of those include Villas de Fontenelle (99.9%), Legends of the Wildcat Creek (99%), Amberwoods Place (99%), 306 Riverfront District (98%), Cambridge Place (99%), Jefferson Crossing Apartments (99%), Crestview Apartments (100%) and Turtle Creek Apartments (98.5%).
The city’s newest apartment complex, Macy Apartments, is reported in the study as having just a 34% occupancy rate, but the complex had just opened when the survey was conducted. Fortune Companies Inc., which developed and manages Macy Apartments, told the Tribune earlier this year Macy Apartments was close to full occupancy.
More apartments are going to be built downtown in the future. Fortune has plans to demolish the old Firestone building, 215 N. Union St., and turn it into apartments. The old Kokomo Tribune building, 300 S. Union St., also owned by Fortune, is also likely to become apartments.
Still, those developments will not be enough to fill the city’s immediate needs.
Visiting construction, electrical and other skilled trade workers in town for the EV battery plant and the suppliers are faced with very few housing options. As such, temporary housing has been built near the EV plant to house on-site workers, and Jaewon Industrial purchased an old barracks near Grissom Air Reserve Base to use as housing for its up to 100 planned jobs.
Notably, the study concludes, based on comparing current rent prices and amenities, that the market rent for one- to three-bedroom apartments are as follows:
- One bedroom, one bath: $875
- Two bedroom, one bath: $1,000
- Two bedroom, two bath: $1,050
- Three bedroom, two bath: $1,200.
POSSIBLE PROJECT SITES
The study looked at five properties that could be the new home for future housing projects in the city. All are currently vacant lots. They are:
- 2200 N. Washington St.
- 200 N. 100 East
- 3.29 acres just west of 1201 S. Plate St.
- 1411 N. Market St.
- 1401 N. Washington St.
2200 N. Washington St.
The vacant lot at 2200 N. Washington St. used to be the home of Kokomo’s Roosevelt School and is now owned by the city’s Kokomo Community Development Corporation. According to the study, the 3.59 acres of land just west of Northside Park is a good spot for a housing development.
That’s due to its closeness to amenities, such as the park, Kokomo Speedway, the Industrial Heritage Trail, a CityLine Trolley stop, Save A Lot grocery store and Family Dollar and Dollar General.
The site was the target of housing in the recent past.
MACO Companies, based out of Clarkton, Missouri, announced plans in 2018 to build senior housing on the site, but the project was never completed.
200 N. 100 East
The 21-acre plot of land near Northview Christian Church is another potential site for a housing development, according to the study.
That’s because of its strong access to U.S. 31, “excellent access” to shopping, grocery stores and restaurants. The property is currently classified as “agriculture — vacant land.”
Notably missing from the study is the fact StarPlus Energy’s $2.5 billion EV battery plant will be located just north of this property. Also soon to be built just north will be at least three EV suppliers.
South Plate Street
The third possible site looked at by the study is a 3.29-acre vacant plot of land behind A-Team Restoration and just north of Bona Vista at the Crossing building.
According to the study, this plot of land could be a good place for housing due to its “excellent access” to the Markland Mall and its closeness to Walmart, Meijer and other shopping and restaurants along Markland Avenue.
1411 N. Market St.
A vacant lot of nearly 5 acres, 1411 N. Market St. provides just “average access” to amenities and services, according to the study.
This site is currently the target for multifamily income-assisted housing. Advantix, the nonprofit development arm of the Evansville Housing Authority, is planning to build a 90-unit housing complex on the site as part of a larger plan to relocate residents of the Garden Square public housing complex to newer facilities through the Rental Assistance Demonstration conversion program.
The proposed project received special exception approval this month from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals and rezoning approval from the Kokomo City Council. Advantix still needs tax credit approval from the state and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and development plan approval from the Kokomo Plan Commission before construction can begin.
1401 N. Washington St.
Lastly, the study looks at the former north Marsh grocery building.
The building has remained vacant since the now-defunct grocery chain closed its two Kokomo locations in the summer of 2017. It was recently bought by Alabama-based Delaney Property Group, and the future of the property is currently unclear.
According to MMA Inc., the property has “average access to needed services in the area,” but its proximity to a main thoroughfare and its relatively central location could make it attractive to developers and future residents.
