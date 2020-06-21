A new study ranks Kokomo’s housing market as the eighth worst in the nation following huge spikes in unemployment due to the economic shutdown during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to Nationwide Economics’ Health of Housing Markets Report, almost every housing market in the country took at significant hit due to the pandemic, but Kokomo’s massive unemployment rate caused the local market to drop to the bottom 10 in the nation.
Howard County in April had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 34%. In January, the county’s unemployment rate was just 4.2%.
The huge spike was mostly caused by Fiat Chrysler, Haynes International and other large manufacturers shutting down and furloughing workers due the virus outbreak.
Ben Ayers, senior economist at Nationwide who helped author the report, said the huge number of layoffs led to a big drop in demand for houses, which disrupted the area’s housing market.
“Unemployment rates were very high, and that’s certainly weighing down the scores across the country, and particularly in Kokomo,” he said.
The study found only 44 of 400 metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S. had a positive rating in this year’s second quarter, marking a sharp turn from the first quarter, when 233 areas had a positive rating.
The study found that 137 markets now have a negative ranking – the highest number since the third quarter of 2010 during the Great Recession.
Ayers said even before the spike in unemployment, the report had Kokomo’s housing market in the negative because of higher-than-average pricing.
He said long-term trends showed houses in Howard County sometimes selling for 7% higher than the average market growth. That price increase is likely caused by a lack of inventory in the county, he said.
According to Amy Pate, executive vice president of the Realtors Association of Central Indiana, that lack of housing inventory is one of the biggest challenges in the Howard County area. She said May 2019 was already considered a tight inventory market. Since then, the market has fallen even lower this year by 35%.
Currently there are 204 active residential listings in the county, and the median sales price in the area has gone up 3.2% over the last year.
The report found home sales in April plunged nationally by 17.8% due to mandated stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of COVID-19. Home builders also substantially cut housing starts in anticipation of reduced homebuyer demand.
But in Howard County, houses were still selling throughout the shutdown, according to RACI President Chuck Oldfather. He said Kokomo Realtors have been able to safely keep real estate transactions moving that have supported a strong local economy.
“In challenging times, Kokomo has shown extreme resiliency and embraced homeownership as a path to a stable community,” he said.
Pate said real estate was deemed an essential business during the shutdown, but it has not been business as usual for real estate agents, who have adopted new technologies to help buyers and sellers safely navigate the local real estate market.
“Virtual showings, mobile closings, and electronic transactions allow realtors to safely conduct the essential business of buying and selling houses,” she said. “Now more than ever, the home has been the cornerstone for safety and refuge.”
Pate said the fact that Kokomo was named the eighth worst housing market came from the report’s reliance on unemployment numbers, and not from a lack of home sales.
“Inventory has been tight for the last few years and the economy has been strong,” she said. “The article’s interpretation of the Kokomo market is heavily influenced by the Indiana labor statistics.”
Looking forward, the report predicts a 13% decline for total home sales nationally in 2020, which will be the largest drop in year-over-year sales since 2008.
But despite the overall decline, signs of recovery have appeared in the second quarter.
David Berson, Nationwide senior vice president and chief economist, said new home sales unexpectedly increased in April, suggesting some consumers, like ones in Kokomo, have continued to shop while on lockdown.
Record-low mortgage rates have also helped to buoy the housing market, and mortgage applications have surged since bottoming out in early April.
While the housing recovery after the Great Recession was sluggish for a number of years, the report projects a much faster housing market recovery.
If antivirals or therapeutics for COVID-19 become widely available, with an eventual vaccine by early next year, it is expected that the economy will expand sharply in 2021 and into 2022. If that happens, the report predicts total home sales for 2021 will rise to levels nearly on par with 2019, with house shopping behavior further boosted by low mortgage rates.
