TIPTON — A feasibility study looking at the idea of opening an animal shelter in Tipton County has found what many in the community have been saying for decades: there’s a need for comprehensive animal control and shelter services in the county of 15,000 residents.
The report was presented to the Tipton County Commissioners Monday and County Council Tuesday. It was authored by Tim Crum, founder and CEO of Animal Shelter Services, a company whose mission is to help animal shelters and rescue groups operate more efficiently and effectively, and commissioned by the Humane Society of Tipton County.
The study shows that Tipton County is one of only six counties in the state that offer no animal shelter and that most of the similar-sized counties — Vermillion, Brown, Fountain and Rush — provide some kind of monetary contribution, between $32,000 to $70,000 a year, to either some form of humane society or animal shelter, something that Tipton County government also does not.
Additionally, the study found that county dispatch has received 520 calls between 2019 and 2021 regarding domestic pets.
Based on that, the study recommends the county provide a minimum of two trained animal control officers to provide service seven days a week, which would include responding to vicious dog, animal hoarding, animal abuse and other animal-related calls, in addition to enforcing local animal laws.
Currently, the county utilizes an indoor/outdoor kennel area at the former county jail, 121 W. Madison St., to temporarily house stray or lost dogs. The study found, though, that the shelter is inadequate not only in its size, but in its conditions.
According to the study, the present shelter at the old jail was not built to house animals, and, as such, is not temperature regulated, has no adequate drainage, lacks sufficient lighting and absorbent materials, and its outside enclosure is not fully enclosed, allowing for a dog to possibly escape by climbing or jumping, among other things.
“In our opinion, we believe the current facility probably does more harm than good to an animal’s physical and mental well-being,” the study says, adding that there is an “immediate need” for a proper county animal shelter.
Tipton Councilman Rick Chandler, R- District 3, and a handful of dedicated volunteers with the nonprofit Humane Society of Tipton County have worked the last few years to do just that.
In the last few years, the nonprofit has been working diligently to open and operate a no-kill animal shelter in the county that would house lost or stray animals, as well as provide basic services, such as adoption, spay and neuter operations and more.
The nonprofit was gifted a future shelter location by the city of Tipton at 825 W. Jefferson St. It has raised funds to get that building renovated to the point where it can be operational, while at the same time coordinating the relocation and fostering of lost dogs and cats.
The new shelter has not yet opened, though Chandler told the Tribune on Tuesday the hope is it to be operational in some capacity on Jan. 1.
Still in flux is whether or not the county will have animal control services.
“Your animal is lost. Where is it?” Chandler said. “If we find it in the city, it’s gonna be at the sheriff’s department. If we find it in the county, it may be at the sheriff’s department or someone's house being fostered. We don’t know. It would be nice to have one central facility to be able to handle the intake of those animals as they're found.”
Chandler, along with the Humane Society, has asked for $30,000 in funding from both the city and county governments to pay for basic animal control services and operating costs for the shelter.
So far, the city has allocated $30,000 each of the last two years, and that money has gone toward renovating the new shelter building.
The county, though, has not approved the allocation, and without it, the Humane Society would not likely be able to offer animal control services to the unincorporated areas without coming up with funding from other places, such as grants.
That said, county officials have not completely ruled out allocating the $30K as some see that the need is apparent.
“There’s some need in this county, I do not disagree with that at all,” Commissioner Tracey Powell, R - District 2, said, adding that his main issue for him is the no-kill aspect and how the Humane Society would be able to operate effectively and efficiently if it has a “no-kill” policy.
The feasibility study presented to the commissioners on Monday and County Council Tuesday was commissioned in large part because county officials asked for a more formal assessment of the need in the community other than anecdotal stories.
Chandler told the Tribune he intends to once again ask both municipalities for $30K each this year for the 2023 budgets. Those funds would largely go toward operational costs; a proposed 2023 operating budget for the Humane Society totals nearly $90,000, a large chunk of which goes toward salaries for an executive director and a part-time assistant.
Ideally, Chandler said the Humane Society would be able to operate the shelter and offer animal control services with just grant funds and donations, but most grants for such things require the shelter to be operating for at least a few years before being considered for funding.
“Once we’re established…we’d like to turn down the knob when it comes to municipal funding, with the goal someday we can get enough grants, and perhaps a perpetual fund at (Tipton County) Foundation where we don’t need any municipal funding,” Chandler said. “That would be a wonderful goal, but we’re just not there now, and we just can’t do that now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.