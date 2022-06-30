The civil lawsuit filed against a woman who wrongly believed maggots were in her napkin dispenser while she was eating lunch at the local Chinese buffet restaurant Great Wall has been dismissed for lack of activity.
The suit against Dottie Stewart filed by Great Wall Corporation in 2019 was dismissed Tuesday morning in Howard County Superior IV during a 41(e) hearing. Neither party nor their attorneys were present at the hearing, which comes nearly a year after the last activity on the docket.
The dismissal brings an end to a more than three-year legal saga that began when, in March 2019, Stewart posted on her personal Facebook page: “I’m sick to my stomach. While eating at Great Wall on Dixon we had maggots at our table in the napkin dispensers. I’m so sick. We will never eat there again! We are contacting the health department.”
The words were followed by four emojis, including an angry face, a distressed face, a sick face and a vomiting face. Attached were two photos of a Tork Xpressnap napkin dispenser.
That same day, Stewart filed a complaint with the Howard County Health Department, saying that “objects in napkin dispensers appear to be maggots. Food was also cold on bar.”
She claimed to be sick to her stomach for the next 16 hours, from noon to 4 a.m. Her visit to Great Wall was during the lunchtime hour.
A health department investigator, however, visited Great Wall the day after Stewart’s post and complaint, determining “the substance that ‘appeared to be maggots’ was actually paper fibers from napkins that had been in the dispensers before.”
Stewart, who has since moved out of state, apologized for her Facebook post, stating that she didn’t know it could be shared with others outside of her friends and family.
In April 2019, Great Wall filed a civil lawsuit against Stewart, alleging Stewart’s “false and defamatory statements” caused the restaurant to suffer “damages to its reputation, mental anguish, humiliation and loss of business.” The restaurant sought “a reasonable amount” to compensate for damages and other financial costs.
A settlement agreement between the two parties was reached in October 2020, though the settlement was never formalized and signed by both parties and the judge, according to Stewart's attorney Alan Wilson. Now with the dismissal, the settlement is moot.
