Kokomo’s newest apartment complex received its final government approval a few months after nearly being derailed in the rezoning process.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Kokomo Plan Commission unanimously approved the development plan for the two-story, 16-unit apartment complex to be located at what is now a vacant lot at 402 and 404 W. Superior St., across from Foster Park in downtown Kokomo.
The more than $1.5 million project will be a mix of eight two-bedroom apartments renting for around $899 a month, and eight one-bedroom apartments renting for around $725.
Once the project receives its building permits, construction can begin. Developer Scott Pitcher told the Tribune he hopes to start construction this month, though admitted that may be a bit optimistic.
Pitcher is receiving $490,000 in tax increment financing revenue in the form of a forgivable loan to Kokomo Superior Apartments LLC.
Tuesday’s approval comes just a few months after the Kokomo City Council narrowly approved a zoning change. The council voted 5-3 to rezone the site from a commercial to a multifamily residential classification. Council members Jason Acord, R-District 1, Kara Kitts-McKibben, R-at large, and Tony Stewart, R-at large, voted against the zoning change.
The apartments also received stiff pushback from some nearby residents and businesses, who said that section of Superior Street is already congested with traffic and the housing project would make it worse.
