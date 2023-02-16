A fun new way to do yoga has emerged. It’s called TraPoga, or yoga using a sling suspended from the ceiling.
Introduced by Carmen Larson, this form of yoga also has benefits such as increased flexibility, improved posture, balance and coordination. Similar to traditional yoga, TraPoga tones muscles.
“Group class setting such as this offers a supportive and inclusive environment where individuals can connect with others who share their passion for movement,” says Larson. “I believe that yoga is a powerful tool for self-improvement and want to continue to provide this service to the community.”
Classes are Monday and Wednesday evenings with traditional yoga on Thursdays. There are also some pop-up classes on Saturdays. For more info or to join in, contact Larson at 765-419-8387 or email her at trapoga@yahoo.com
