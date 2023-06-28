Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.