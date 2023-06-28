The rezoning request for an affordable housing complex targeted for the city’s west side is moving to a final reading despite major pushback from nearby residents.
The Kokomo City Council Monday voted 5-3 to move forward a rezoning request from Advantix Development Corporation from low intensity industrial/business park to large scale multifamily residential on a nearly five acre property at 3109 W. Sycamore St.
Councilmembers Ray Collins, R-district three, Matt Grecu, R-at large, Greg Davis, R-district five, Tony Stewart, R-at large, and Joni Delon, R-district two, were the “yes” votes.
Councilmembers Kara Kitts-McKibben, R-at large, Dave Capshaw, R-district 1, and Tom Miklik, R-district six, were the “no” votes.” Councilman Roger Stewart, R-district four, was not present at Monday’s meeting.
The rezoning request will be heard again by the City Council at 6 p.m. July 10 for a second and final reading.
Advantix, the nonprofit development arm of the Evansville Housing Authority, is seeking to build a 48-unit affordable housing unit dubbed Sycamore Springs at 3109 W. Sycamore St.
Tim Martin, CEO of Advantix, said 40 of those units would be two-bedroom, three would be three-bedroom and the remaining five would be one-bedroom. He said the housing complex would be an estimated $15 million investment.
The 48-unit number is slightly less than the 56 units originally proposed by Advantix and the 58-unit number presented to the Kokomo Plan Commission two weeks ago.
The decrease is notable because the city’s zoning ordinance requires a petitioner to receive special exception approval from the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals if they want to build a multifamily complex in a large-scale multifamily residential zone with more than 50 units.
Since the proposed unit total for Sycamore Springs is now lower than 50, Advantix will no longer need BZA approval, removing a hurdle for the nonprofit. Locally, Advantix still needs rezoning approval from the City Council and development plan approval from the Plan Commission. On the federal level, the housing projects will be chosen to receive federal tax credits that help subsidize the cost of construction.
Advantix also has plans to build a similar, larger complex at 1411 N. Market St.
That proposed development, according to Martin, will include 90 units, all of which will be two-bedroom units, and would be an estimated $32 million investment.
The City Council voted 8-0 to move the rezoning request from moderate intensity industrial/light manufacturing to large-scale multifamily residential for the four acre property at 1411 N. Market St. to a second and final reading. That proposed housing project has not faced the same level of opposition.
If the proposed developments move forward, the plan, according to the Kokomo Housing Authority and Advantix, is to move residents of the public housing complex Garden Square to the new units on West Sycamore and North Market streets via a Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) conversion.
Instead of public housing, the new complexes would be project-based vouchers housing, and while the Housing Authority would still assist residents who live at those properties, it would not actively manage the properties as it does currently with Garden Square.
Similar to recent BZA and Kokomo Plan Commission meetings, well over 100 people attended Monday’s meeting, the vast majority in opposition to the rezoning request of 3109 W. Sycamore St.
Also similar were the main complaints voiced by those in opposition.
Their concerns include the proposed project would cause a decrease in nearby property values, would increase the crime in the area, is too far from many necessary amenities, such as public transportation, groceries and parks, and that the area’s walkability is not great.
Brian Caldwell, who lives in one of the housing subdivisions south of the proposed project, said he and others would like to know how Advantix chose the property at 3109 W. Sycamore St. and expressed his belief that the location is not ideal for what Advantix wants to build there.
“Why is a location this far from the city core and on the edge of the city chosen over other sites?” Caldwell said. “This has never been revealed to us. The fact that it is an available vacant lot just doesn’t cut it …The real winners in the choice of 3109 are not the families who need the assistance and not the residents of the area but the individuals involved in the sale of the real estate, its development and the ongoing management contract.”
Earlier in the meeting, Martin said potential sites are scored on a points basis based on property size, closeness to amenities, availability and cost of the property.
He added that Advantix looked at 12-13 different potential sites before settling on 3109 W. Sycamore St. The specific property at 3109 W. Sycamore St. is currently listed for $499,900.
The need to relocate Garden Square residents is pressing, Derrick Steele, CEO of the Kokomo Housing Authority, said.
The public housing complex is more than 80 years old, welcoming its first ever resident in 1940. At that time, the complex was state-of-the-art. But now it’s woefully inadequate and expensive to maintain.
Steele said utility costs total $26,000 a month and the Housing Authority spends over $125,000 in repairs and upkeep for the original boiler system that still heats Garden Square.
The boiler system also makes tearing down Garden Square and building new not financially feasible as the estimated cost of just tearing down the housing structures and boiler system is an estimated $18 million.
The new complexes, in contrast, will be built with high energy efficiency that will save on utility costs.
Garden Squares’ two- and three-bedroom units are also not handicap accessible, since the bathrooms are located on the second floor; there’s no effective way to change that, Steele said.
The Housing Authority receives around $400,000 a year from the federal government for upkeep of Garden Square. That amount is inadequate, Steele said, to make the major renovations needed to the public housing complex.
The new complexes would also be an improvement, density-wise, compared to Garden Square.
Density at the public housing complex is 20.44 units per acre. Density at Sycamore Springs and at 1411 N. Market would be 9.6 units per acre and 19 units per acre, respectively.
CRIME
A major sticking point between proponents and opponents to Sycamore Springs is crime associated with affordable and income-assisted housing.
Brad Bagwell, a former Howard County Commissioner and a resident of a subdivision near the proposed Sycamore Springs, said a number of Western Woods and other nearby homeowners experienced various crimes, including breaking and entering and theft shortly after the nearby Autumn Trace apartments were built.
These same homeowners, Bagwell said, fear a repeat with Sycamore Springs.
To back up those concerns, Bagwell presented police and sheriff call numbers this year for both Autumn Trace and Garden Square, noting that the police calls include domestic violence, a death investigation, theft, a fight in progress, overdose, juvenile trouble and loud music.
Steele pushed back on the crime concerns, noting the 73 dispatch calls made so far this year from Garden Square — 49 of which were forwarded to the Kokomo Police Department — are just a drop in the bucket of the total 17,167 calls for service the police department has received so far this year as of June 15.
“The fear, the speculation is just not based on fact,” Steele said.
One speaker Monday who has not talked at previous meetings regarding Sycamore Springs was Tom Rethlake, president of Erik’s Chevrolet. Rethlake said he wasn’t opposed to change but is concerned of the uncertainty crimewise of income-assisted housing.
Rethlake said he knows not everyone who is in such housing is a criminal, but stated it is not unreasonable for nearby residents to be concerned about crime.
Rethlake’s daughter, Abby Rethlake, was killed in 2008 by a man who moved to Kokomo from Chicago to sell drugs. She was not the target of the shooting, but was in the wrong place at the wrong time and caught in between a retaliation shooting between two gangs over an armed robbery at Garden Square.
“My story may be an outlier or an anomaly, but I believe it’s outright unfair to dismiss the concerns of those people here tonight,” Thomas Rethlake said.
DUPLEXES AND TRIPLEXES
Also on the City Council’s agenda Monday night was the rezoning requests for six vacant properties Advantix is seeking to build affordable housing in the form of either a duplex or triplex on.
The City Council voted 7-1 to move each request to a second and final reading. Kitts-McKibben was the sole "no" vote in every vote.
The addresses are:
- 1312 N. Market St. - triplex
- 908 N. Cortland Ave. - duplex
- 1051 E. Richmond St. - triplex
- 1215 N. Purdum St. - triplex
- 312 N. Purdum St. - triplex
- 1318 N. Wabash St. - duplex
The six properties are some of the 26 total vacant properties Advantix has an option to purchase from the Kokomo Community Development Corporation, Kokomo’s nonprofit arm that primarily funds the city’s neighborhood urban infill program and other housing and community-based economic development projects in low-income areas, for $1 each.
