Anna Mayhill said she’s detail-oriented. In reality, it’s more like she’s detailed-obsessed.
Take the most recent cake she decorated, for instance. The 17-year-old Howard County 4-Her spent 128 hours on designing and creating the six-tiered, rain forest-themed creation complete with a cascading waterfall and exploding volcano on top.
All kinds of jungle creations crawl over the surface, including a tiger, poison-dart frog, a snake, an elephant, butterflies, an alligator, a macaw and monkeys. Each animal is perfectly painted and totally edible.
Marbled fondant makes the rocks near the waterfall look like real stone. The butterfly wings are made from gum paste and intricately painted with black veins. The flowers have actual pistils made from small pieces of uncooked spaghetti with royal icing delicately piped over it.
And now, all that hard work and obsession with detail has paid off.
Earlier this month, Anna’s creation beat out hundreds of other cakes to be crowned the Sweepstakes Grand Champion in cake decorating at the Indiana State Fair. At the same time, Anna officially become the best 4-H cake decorator in the state.
“As I was making it, I thought, ‘You know, I might really have a chance to win this year,’” Anna said. “I started out with the mindset that I was making this so I could win grand champion. But I was still really shocked. You never know what kind of competition you’ll be going up against.”
Anna isn’t any stranger to stiff competition. For the last four years, her decorating won grand champion at the the Howard County 4-H Fair, qualifying her cakes for the state fair.
Every year, her creations have been awarded an orange ribbon and given a special merit distinction, which means it is one of the top contenders for the Sweepstakes Grand Champion.
But it wasn’t until this year that she brought home the top prize. And even though she thought she had a chance, the award still came as a total shock.
But not for her mom, Jennifer.
Before the family traveled down to Indianapolis to the fair, she got a phone call from a 4-H judge who reported some of the butterfly wings on the cake had started to break because of the heat. Anna could come and fix them, but only because she was the Sweepstakes winner.
“I said, ‘You mean she won the big purple ribbon?’” Jennifer said with a laugh. “I was pretty taken aback.”
Instead of telling her daughter, Jennifer decided to turn it into surprise when they arrived at the fair. And Anna was beyond surprised.
“I had no idea,” Anna said. “I walked in and l was looking for my cake. It wasn’t there. The ribbon wasn’t there. When I turned a corner and saw my cake and the ribbon, I just froze. I was shocked. It was something I had only dreamed about, but seeing it happen was crazy.”
The honor was the culmination of seven years of dedicated cake decorating.
Anna said she first got into the craft when she was just 10 years old after watching a TV show called “Ace of Cakes,” in which a master pastry chef dreamed up wildly difficult decorations.
Jennifer said she remembers her daughter’s reaction to the show.
“They’d be making the Taj Mahal out of cake or Wrigley Field out of cake, and she’d say ‘I want to do this!’” Jennifer said.
“Seeing all the crazy stuff they did really spurred me on to give it try,” Anna said. “I love to experiment with sugar and chocolate.”
Anna tried her hand for the first time at cake decorating after her home-school class had a lesson on different icing and piping techniques. Once she got a taste for it, she couldn’t stop.
“I just kept making cakes. I kept going,” Anna said. “I was making them for anyone who wanted one — family, friends, birthdays, neighbors.”
In fact, Anna was making so many cakes they had to give most of them away, Jennifer said.
“We couldn’t eat them all, so we had to start finding people to give them to,” she said with a laugh.
Anna really started honing her skills once she joined 4-H, but she’d already mastered the basics and was instantly placed in the advanced cake decorating category at the fair.
Now, she’s gained a reputation as one of the best young cake decorators around.
Earlier this year, Anna taught a three-week class to younger 4-H kids who wanted to get into cake decorating. The two-hour sessions taught basic techniques, and more than 20 students enrolled to learn from her.
Today, Anna doesn’t spend as much time decorating cakes. She’s too busy with her other interests, which include playing piano, directing theater and playing volleyball.
But she still loves it. And she may even pursue it as a full-time career.
“It’s a lot to do day in and day out,” Anna said. “I’ve learned that doing it for weeks and weeks for 4-H. It’s quite a lot to take on. But I also really enjoy it. The art of it is what I love. A cake gives me a good canvas to work on. They’re really more works of art to me than cakes.”
But, Jennifer said, whether Anna decides to become a cake decorator or not, one thing is certain.
“Her kids will always have really awesome birthday cakes,” she said with a laugh.
