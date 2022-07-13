Jonathan Hartman admits that his 12-year-old son Alex has had his fair share of struggles so far in life.
Diagnosed a few years ago with Epileptic seizures and Cerebral Palsy, Alex often has trouble sitting up on his own and holding his head up.
But put Alex on a horse, Johnathan said, and he will try to maneuver the reins while also balancing himself in the saddle.
And that’s exactly what Alex did on Saturday morning as he participated in the assisted riding category of the Howard County 4-H Fair’s Horse and Pony Show.
For the past nine years, Alex has been riding horses at EquiVenture Therapeutic Riding Inc., based out of Russiaville, and Saturday marked his 4-H debut.
Russiaville resident Bonnie Flynn helped create EquiVenture in 1993, and she said the organization — which is completely free for families — has a pretty clear mission statement.
“We work with special needs children with therapy,” she told the Tribune a few minutes before Alex’s ride. “We’re very repetitive in how we do our lessons. It’s ‘One, two, three, walk. One, two, three, woah.’ … As far as Alex goes, he’s developed a lot of core strength being on the horse. He can’t sit up by himself, but he’s a lot stronger than he once was. The transformation in that is pretty amazing.”
Because of his condition, there are four people who assist Alex on the horse at all times.
Two flank the horse’s side, one leads the horse, and the last one sits in the saddle directly behind him.
And on Saturday, Jonathan joined alongside them, occasionally smiling up at his son and offering encouragement as the boy rode around the horse arena.
“Anytime you can see your kid smile and enjoy something…” Johnathan said, his voice trailing off, “as a parent, anytime you can make your kid smile, it makes your heart warm... And I hope he gets the same feelings that other kids get. This is an opportunity for Alex to show off in the spotlight.”
Alex’s mother, Christy, agreed with her husband, noting that she hoped others in attendance saw Alex in the arena on Saturday and felt inspired.
“It’s wonderful for him to be able to do things that everyone else can do,” she said. “A lot of families may not even know about the program, so this is an opportunity for them to see this and learn about what EquiVenture does for kids like Alex.”
Because at the end of the day, children with special needs can do anything other children can, Jonathan noted, and their accomplishments should be celebrated too.
“Even if he doesn’t show on the horse that he’s enjoying it, I think it still makes him proud to show off what he’s been learning all these years,” Johnathan added, referring to his son. “A lot of people out here know me and know Alex’s situation and are friends of the family, but a lot of them don’t see on a daily basis what it’s like. So I’m glad this finally gives them an opportunity to see Alex in action.”
