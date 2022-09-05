Ever since he was a child, barbecue has been a large part of Craig Smith’s life.
He credits his late father, Mitch Smith, for that.
“At least once a week we had pulled pork from Cartier Lounge,” Craig Smith said.
But Craig Smith didn’t just want to spend his life eating barbecue. He wanted to cook it and serve it at his own restaurant.
In 2020, Craig Smith and his wife, Beth, started Tank’s BBQ, named after Craig’s father’s high school nickname. The pair opened their business on July 4th weekend and did pop up tents at area festivals, Brews on Buckeye, Sun King Kokomo, private events and more all throughout the summer.
The couple was then approached in October 2020 by Poor John’s Restaurant in Galveston and asked to serve their smoked meats and sausage, cheese and pepperoni pizzas. The food was a hit.
It was then that Smiths’ teenage son gave the couple the idea they should tackle next: put their smoked meats and barbecue sauce on the pizza.
The Smiths opened Tank’s Pizza, located at 1425 E. Morgan St., in June and are looking to leave their mark in the crowded Kokomo pizza market.
“We were thinking ‘How are we going to stand up against all these other pizza places in Kokomo?’” Beth Smith said. “We were stressing. We knew we would have really good pizza, but we knew we’d have to market a lot…Then a light bulb went off. We already have a following with smoked meats. We’re gonna put that stuff on pizza. I mean, why not? It’s delicious.”
Tank’s Pizza serves the classic pizza toppings — sausage, pepperoni, spinach, pineapple, mushrooms, bacon and more — but it’s their specialty pizzas, most of which are named after artists or songs Mitch “Tank” Smith loved, where the restaurant is unique.
“No one’s really doing what we’re doing,” Craig Smith said. “I’ve never used store bought stuff.. I’ve always used my own rub, my own barbecue sauce, my own sauces, which makes everything unique, especially here (at Tank’s Pizza).”
The War Pigs pizza features Tank’s sauce, a blend of the restaurant’s traditional pizza sauce and its own barbecue sauce, smoked pork, chicken, bacon, jalapenos, banana peppers and barbecue sauce drizzle.
The Red Rocker pizza includes Tank’s sauce, smoked chicken, red onions and Tank’s Bourbon BBQ sauce drizzle.
The Cat Scratch Fever pizza includes Tank’s sauce, smoked chicken, jalapenos, Frank’s RedHot Sauce and house ranch drizzle.
Tank’s Pizza serves four other specialty pizzas, along with Tank Puffs, fresh dough bites topped with garlic butter and a parmesan spice blend. More menu items are in the works. Crust is either thin or “cracker thin” and one can order either a small or large pizza.
Tank’s Pizza is only open for takeout and from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, but the Smiths say the goal is to add delivery and expand days and hours of operation in the future.
Right now, though, the couple is simply enjoying the ride of being a pizza business owner.
“I’m really passionate about food and what we do together,” Craig Smith said. “I’m just trying to make it work, and I think it will work.”
