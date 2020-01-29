Additional details emerged Wednesday about the tax abatement being offered by the city of Kokomo to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as part of its planned investment of nearly $400 million toward expanding and equipping Indiana Transmission Plant II.
The information follows a Kokomo Common Council meeting Monday when members unanimously approved the first steps toward incentivizing an investment that will allow assembly of the GMET4 engine, marking the first time FCA has built an engine in Indiana, and is expected to create 125 jobs.
In effect, the approval of two declaratory resolutions by the council Monday night “allowed for the establishment of an Economic Revitalization Area (ERA), which must be established before an abatement can be granted,” according to an emailed returned to the Tribune by Mayor Tyler Moore.
Moore said the measure involves a 10-year step-down abatement, meaning it will start at 100% in the first year and lower by 10% each subsequent year.
The declaratory resolutions, meanwhile, involved real property, or the construction of a new addition to the building, and personal property, which includes the machinery and equipment set to be installed within ITPII.
Exact calculations about the worth of the abatement will not be finalized until a memorandum of understanding (MOU) is settled with FCA, according to the city.
The Kokomo Common Council is slated to hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at City Hall, after which members will vote on two confirmatory resolutions and also consider the MOU with FCA.
Documents outlining the proposed project note the net estimated values of manufacturing equipment will jump to $1.3 billion in cost and roughly $373 million in assessed value.
Real property totals will improve to $236.4 million in cost and $58.4 million in assessed value.
The local tax abatements, meanwhile, join a slew of other, state-level incentives offered to FCA, including incentives related to job training; performance-based tax credits hinged on whether the company hires Hoosiers; redevelopment credits meant to incentivize work on vacant property; and more.
Moore’s email said, “The local incentive, combined with the incentives provided by the state, are what allowed FCA to make the decision to invest in Kokomo, rather than outside the state.”
The declaratory resolutions were sponsored by Kokomo Common Councilman Ray Collins, who said during Monday night’s council meeting that “redevelopment and installation of new equipment” will begin in June and be completed by June 2022.
