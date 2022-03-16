State elected officials touched on this year’s top legislative issues at the third and final 2022 Third House session.
Reps. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, and Tony Cook, R-Cicero, and State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, spoke to a room of mostly local officials and business professionals Wednesday at Bel-Air Events, 3014 S. Webster St., summarizing this year’s legislative session and how some of the bills passed will affect Howard County businesses and residents.
All three called the short legislative session a “busy” but also a “productive” one.
TAX CUTS
All three were quick to mention House Enrolled Act 1002, which Gov. Eric Holcomb signed into law this week.
The bill will lower the state’s income tax rate from 3.23% to 3.15% in 2023 and further down each year if state revenue growth reaches 2% the prior year, bottoming out at 2.9% by 2029.
If the income tax rate does go all the way down to 2.9%, Indiana would be tied with North Dakota for the lowest state income tax rate in the country for states that do have an income tax.
The uptick in income for the average Hoosier will be modest.
In 2023, state residents making $29,777 — the average pay between 2015-2019 — would save just under $24 on 2023 taxes. Those making $50,000 per year would save $40 on 2023 taxes.
If the income tax rate falls to 2.9%, those savings increase to around $100 a year for those making $29,777 and $65 per year for someone making $50,000 a year.
HEA 1002 also repealed the state’s Utility Receipts Tax, which will save taxpayers paying for gas, water, electric and sewer utility bills about $4 or $5 a month, according to the Citizens Action Coalition.
Cook, Karickhoff and Buck said the Legislature was able to make such cuts because of the good fiscal health of the state. Indiana’s reserve is projected to hit $5.1 billion by the end of fiscal year 2022 and $4.1 billion after 2023. Additionally, the state will make a $2.5 billion payment on pre-1996 teacher pension debt.
“I think we’ve demonstrated through a series of appropriate tax reductions, and, in one case, a tax increase — the gas tax in 2017 — that we’ve put ourselves in a very strong fiscal position,” Karickhoff said.
BUSINESS PERSONAL PROPERTY TAX
The legislators took time to address an issue that recently had city and county elected officials worried: possible changes to the state’s business personal property tax that would lead to less tax revenue for local governments unless lost revenue is replaced in some way by the state.
On Monday, the Tribune published an article on a study that found Howard County would lose tens of millions of dollars if the business personal property was completely eliminated.
State legislators did not propose eliminating the business personal property taxes this session, though they did propose reducing business personal property revenue by eliminating the 30% depreciation floor for new equipment installed, which would amount to a sizeable tax cut for manufacturers but likely property tax increases to homeowners and possibly a reduction in public services, the study found.
Karickhoff and Buck said the rationale behind eliminating the 30% depreciation floor is to encourage business investment in the state, adding that the issue will almost certainly return next year in some form.
“If we don’t do the things we need to do in order to maintain our competitive edge for our major employers, we’re gonna have a problem,” Karickhoff said. “We don’t want our local governments harmed, but we also don’t want to see our major employers disappear. … Something’s going to happen with the business personal property taxes. It’s been discussed for too many years, but the sky’s not falling. ... At some point in time this change will happen, but we’ll have the replacement revenue in place.”
JAIL OVERCROWDING
A bill allowing county judges to assign Level 6 felony offenders to state prisons instead of county jails passed and was signed into law last week by Holcolmb.
HEA 1004 passed with nearly unanimous support from both the Senate and House and hopes to help with overcrowding issues at county jails. It applies to Level 6 offenses after June 30.
Cook mentioned HEA 1004 as one of the bills he was happy to see passed and one that will have some effect on Howard County. Cook, along with Karickhoff and Rep. Keith VanNatter, R-Kokomo, co-authored the bill and all voted in favor of it.
The bill reverses a previous legislature decision in 2014 that required county jails to house Level 6 felony offenders instead of sending them to state prisons, where they were sent pre-2014.
The Howard County Jail has dealt with overcrowding for a number of years now, as have other county jails across the state. Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher told the Tribune last month that the jail had around 410 inmates at the end of February and that the jail usually has between 40-60 Level 6 felony offenders at any given time. The county jail’s bed capacity is 360.
While the bill could help alleviate some jail overcrowding issues, it’s also intended to give low-level offenders better access to treatment.
“It would get inmates into mental health programs and additional treatment programs that they may need,” Cook said.
