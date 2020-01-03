A 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting incident Thursday night on the city’s northwest side.
A little after 11 p.m. Thursday, James C. Gray Jr., Kokomo, was pronounced dead after being taken to St. Vincent Hospital by witnesses to Thursday’s shooting incident.
Police say Gray suffered an apparent gunshot wound, and an autopsy was conducted on Friday at Community Howard Regional Health Kokomo.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, a 15-year-old male was detained in connection to the incident, and he is currently being held at the Kinsey Youth Center on a Level 2 felony charge of robbery.
Police are also actively attempting to obtain a warrant for the arrest of an unidentified male adult who they also believe played a role in the shooting.
No other details, including an exact location of the shooting, were released by police as of Thursday afternoon.
Thursday’s shooting is the third homicide in five months where the victim has been a teenager and the second juvenile death in the last three weeks.
In September 2019, officers responded to the area of Taylor and Longview streets and located several shell casings in the roadway, a police report stated at the time. They also located two bicycles in the middle of Taylor Street and the body of 19-year-old Dayshon Sanders lying nearby in the 400 block of North Bell Street.
Police believe Sanders and another individual were riding their bicycles when the shooting occurred.
Then in December, police responded to the Lincolnwood Apartments in reference to a shooting incident. There, they located the body of 15-year-old Dalton Wayne Fisher.
Also at the scene was his sister, Kyli, who told police that the pair drove to the apartment complex to allegedly sell marijuana.
As the siblings were parked, two unidentified males then got into their vehicle, Kyli told police, and an altercation ensued.
Several shots were fired, Kyli stated, and witnesses told police that they saw two men running from the vehicle shortly afterward.
Police have made no arrests yet in either case, and the fact that these shootings seem to be involving juveniles is troubling to KPD Maj. Brian Seldon.
“These are young people,” he said via telephone on Thursday. “These are teenagers. And we have been finding these acts of violence are being perpetrated by possibly other young teenagers. And it’s sad. … Kids need to enjoy life. … So basically, we want to reiterate that we can’t do this alone. It does take a village, and we want the parents to help be responsible to know where their kids are at all times.
“Know who their friends are. Know what they’re doing. We have to instill parenting,” Seldon continued. “We can’t be their friends. We have to be the parent. So I think we just need to get back to the basics, and people need to start respecting each other again.”
Seldon also noted that community and faith-based initiatives are a step in the right direction, but they’re just part of a solution.
“We have to do what we can to reach our youth and continue to work with them,” Seldon noted. “That’s what we need. We can’t do it alone. … I just think that sometimes they [juveniles] don’t realize some of the decisions they’re making will affect them for the rest of their lives, and the community and their own families too. … So I just ask people to think before they act and that we start garnering respect for one another. We have to do this together.”
If you have any information regarding Thursday’s incident, you are urged to contact the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
