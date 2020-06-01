Protestors talk with Kokomo police officers in Foster Park on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Protestors talk with Kokomo police officers in Foster Park on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Protestors talk with Kokomo police officers in Foster Park on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1 of 20
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Initially police showed up in riot gear when the situation became a little tense. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
MBR
Protestors talk with Kokomo police officers in Foster Park on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
MBR
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
MBR
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. A few people gathered in support of police with Jermiah Young hugging Edith Forestal and Charlie Fourkiller. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Initially police showed up in riot gear when the situation became a little tense. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. A few officers initiated conversations with some of the protestors. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Protestors talk with Kokomo police officers in Foster Park on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Protestors talk with Kokomo police officers in Foster Park on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. A few officers initiated conversations with some of the protestors. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. A few officers initiated conversations with some of the protestors. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Some moved on to Studebaker Park. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Monday Protests in Kokomo
1 of 20
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Initially police showed up in riot gear when the situation became a little tense. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
MBR
Protestors talk with Kokomo police officers in Foster Park on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
MBR
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
MBR
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. A few people gathered in support of police with Jermiah Young hugging Edith Forestal and Charlie Fourkiller. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Initially police showed up in riot gear when the situation became a little tense. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. A few officers initiated conversations with some of the protestors. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Protestors talk with Kokomo police officers in Foster Park on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Protestors talk with Kokomo police officers in Foster Park on Monday, June 1, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. A few officers initiated conversations with some of the protestors. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. A few officers initiated conversations with some of the protestors. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Threats of violence at Markland Mall forced Kokomo Police and Indiana State Police set up a line of cars around Target. Protestors did not show up but instead congregated at the corner of Washington and Superior Streets. Some moved on to Studebaker Park. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim_Bath
Tensions briefly flared during a confrontation between police and protestors late Monday afternoon in downtown Kokomo before morphing into a peaceful discussion about race in America, police brutality and Saturday’s hit-and-run accident.
A dozen or so protesters - a few equipped with riot shields, gas masks, bulletproof vests and flares - stood in the intersection of South Washington and Superior streets chanting “Black lives matter,” “No Justice. No Peace” and demanding an arrest in a Saturday hit-and-run incident that caused minor injuries to a few protestors.
Tensions increased as dozens of both local and state police in riot gear arrived and parked their squad cars on the Washington Street bridge some 100 feet away from the protestors.
Through a microphone, police told the protestors they had a few minutes to get out of the street or they would be arrested. The protestors then got on their knees, put their hands up and shouted “Hands up. Don’t shoot” repeatedly.
About a minute or two later, three Kokomo Police Department officers, led by Captain Heath Haalck, walked up to the protestors to diffuse the situation. After a couple minutes of pleading, the protestors did move to the sidewalk.
Tensions diffused, and for the next two hours protestors talked and argued with police about race and the fact no one has yet to be arrested for a Saturday hit-and-run incident involving peaceful protestors and a now former Howard County correctional officer.
A video posted on social media of the hit-and-run shows protestors walking westbound on Superior Street inside the crosswalk when a truck — heading southbound on Washington Street — crossed the center line, entered the intersection and then drove into the crowd.
The truck then fled the scene, according to eyewitness accounts, before being later stopped by police. The driver of the truck has not been identified, but Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher confirmed on Sunday that the woman driving the truck was a correctional officer who worked at the Howard County jail.
A post on Kokomo Police Department’s Facebook page said that the truck struck “several pedestrians causing injuries and leaving the scene.” The suspect was found by KPD a few blocks from the scene at a southside Kokomo residence.
Deza’Rae Bender, 24, of Kokomo, was one of the pedestrians who was struck. She sustained an injury to her arm and hand, according to the KPD post. A 17-year-old female of Kokomo reported that she was also struck by the truck, and reported there was an injury to her knee.
The sheriff’s department launched an internal investigation into the matter, but Asher said that the officer ended up resigning on Sunday afternoon.
Many of Monday’s protestors demanded an answer from local police as to why the woman had not been arrested, arguing that if it was one of them who did the exact thing, they’d be arrested and in jail the same day.
Kokomo Police Department Mjr. Brian Seldon told the protestors that he had just received new evidence in the case and for people “to trust the process.” Seldon’s answers did little to quell the concerns of the protestors.
As of Monday evening, no one has been charged in the hit-and-run accident and police continue to refuse to release the driver of the truck’s name.
By 8 p.m., the vast majority of protestor and police had left the intersection.
Kokomo Police have forwarded the hit-and-run case to the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office. When asked by the Tribune for an update on the case, county prosecutor Mark McCann wrote in a Monday, 1:30 p.m. email, ”Reviewing the information today for charging decision. You will receive a Press Release.”
As of 8:30 p.m. Monday, no press release had been released.
Earlier Monday, at around 4 p.m., both Kokomo police and Indiana State Police filled up the parking lot of the Markland Mall due to reports of a protest at Cutler Park, 1600 E. Vaile Ave., that would turn into a march to the mall. As a safety precaution, the mall was closed early.
The report turned out to be unfounded as no protest or march ever materialized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.