After three meetings, two rallies and countless hours of negotiations, the Kokomo School Corporation and Kokomo Teachers Association [KTA] have come to a tentative contract agreement.
One of the main focuses of the negotiations was teacher salaries. According to KTA President Nicole Fain Mundy, despite historic funding from state lawmakers, public school teachers statewide will receive an average raise of 2%.
“Considering all the factors, I think this is the best we could get,” she said. “I feel good about it”
The KTA president was quick to point out funding the problem lays 100% at the state level and not with Kokomo. She said it can be misleading to see new buildings being built on campuses, but money used for those projects can’t be used for salaries.
“It’s important to place the blame where it needs to be placed … funding is not there and until our lawmakers fix the funding formula so that it’s fair and transparent, we’re not going to get the funding that we deserve, that our kids deserve,” she said. “Teacher work conditions are student work conditions and until we address bigger issues in education at the state level, it’s not going to get better at the local level.”
Bereavement days were also a big talking point of the new deal stemming from Kokomo School Corporation Superintendent Jeff Hauswald’s proposal to cut bereavement time in half.
Currently, teachers have three levels for bereavement time, which includes 10 days for child or spouse and then descend to five days and three days for other family members.
For Mundy, the bereavement issue became the tipping point after enforcement of a new dress code, not having resources and feeling disrespected on a state level.
“You can’t put a time limit on grief,” she said. “To me it’s 100% unreasonable to think that somebody should come back to work so quickly. … if I lose a child I’ll be lucky if I come back in 10 days.”
While new contract details are not available until the contract is signed, she is glad an agreement could be reached.
“Bereavement days were a big sticking point and I can say that I’m happy about where we ended as far as that’s concerned,” Mundy said.
Members of the school board are also on board with the tentative agreement in place and what it means for the teachers.
“I am grateful for the time and effort that representatives of the Kokomo Teachers Association and administrators of the Kokomo School Corporation made to reach a tentative agreement for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years,” school board President Cristi Brewer-Allen said in a press release. “I also am pleased that raises for our teachers, along with other benefits, are included in this tentative agreement. Our teachers deserve it.”
A tentative agreement public hearing will occur Nov. 4, as part of the board of trustees regular monthly meeting.
The fight for teachers is not over yet. On Nov. 19, many Kokomo teachers will join others from schools around the state along with parents and students in Indianapolis for an Invest in Education rally. Mundy said they hope to draw attention to school and student needs.
“You need to listen to us when we talk about what bothers us about our classrooms,” she said. “It’s not just teacher pay, it’s about the resources we have available for our students.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.